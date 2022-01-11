Adele Maintains Her Reign at No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100, ‘Encanto’ Stars Shine

Adele maintains her rule on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 15), leading for a 19th total week as the top musical act in the U.S.

The superstar singer-songwriter’s album 30 ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, after spending six weeks on top. Meanwhile, its lead single, “Easy on Me,” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth total week on top and follow-up single “Oh My God” jumps 40-24.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, two stars from Disney’s Encanto make moves. Actress and singer Stephanie Beatriz debuts at No. 45, thanks to her work on multiple songs on the Encanto soundtrack, which crowns the Billboard 200 with 72,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. (up 76%). The set reigns following the film’s Dec. 24 release on the Disney+ streaming service, after it premiered in U.S. theaters Nov. 24. It’s just the sixth animated film soundtrack (and the fifth accompanying a Disney film) to top the Billboard 200 since the chart began publishing weekly in March 1956.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Four songs from the set on which Beatriz is credited chart on the latest Hot 100, led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” also by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and the Encanto cast. The song blasts from No. 50 to No. 5, becoming just the fifth song from an animated Disney film to have reached the top five, and the first since Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go,” from Frozen, in 2014.

Here are the other songs on the Hot 100, all debuts, by Beatriz, the voice of Encanto‘s main character, Mirabel Madrigal: “The Family Madrigal,” with Olga Merediz and the Encanto Cast (No. 62); “What Else Can I Do?,” with Diane Guerrero (No. 67); and her own “Waiting on a Miracle” (No. 82).

Plus, Jessica Darrow bounds 96-37 on the Artist 100, as her Encanto track “Surface Pressure” surges 54-14 on the Hot 100. (She voices the film’s Luisa Madrigal, Mirabel’s second-oldest sister.)

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.