Adele Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart, Andy Williams & Bing Crosby Return to Top 10

Adele leads the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 1) for a 17th total week, holding as the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to her LP 30 and its smash lead single, “Easy on Me.”

The album spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 212,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 23, according to MRC Data. It’s the first album to tally three weeks of at least 200,000 units in over three years, since Drake’s Scorpion, and scores the biggest fifth frame for a set since Adele’s own 25 in 2016.

Meanwhile, 30 lead single “Easy on Me” spends a 10th week in the Billboard Hot 100‘s top five, at No. 5, after seven weeks at No. 1.

The holidays drive other notable Artist 100 moves, as Michael Bublé pushes 6-3, matching his peak position, thanks to gains for his LP Christmas, up 4-2 on the Billboard 200 (77,000 units, up 19%).

Also in the Artist 100’s top five, Mariah Carey climbs 8-5, likewise returning to her best rank, as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds atop the Hot 100 and parent set Merry Christmas places at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (56,000, up 26%).

Meanwhile, two late crooners return to the Artist 100’s top 10, also thanks to holiday favorites: Andy Williams rises 12-7 — a new peak — as his “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” rises 7-6 on the Hot 100, and Bing Crosby bumps 11-9 (after reaching No. 8), as “White Christmas,” the highest ranking of his numerous seasonal classics, ascends 27-21 on the Hot 100.

