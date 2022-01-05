Adele Earns an 18th Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart, Hits Billboard 200 Milestone

Adele tallies an 18th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 8), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of her album 30 and its first two singles, “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.”

The set spends a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 99,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 30, according to MRC Data. Notably, Adele has now spent 40 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in her career, combining the totals of 30 (six weeks) and previous leaders 25 (10 weeks, 2015-16) and 21 (24 weeks, a record among women, 2011-12).

Adele is the eighth act to total at least 40 weeks atop the Billboard 200, joining The Beatles (132), Elvis Presley (67), Taylor Swift (55), Garth Brooks (52), Michael Jackson (51), Whitney Houston and The Kingston Trio (46 each), dating to the chart’s March 1956 debut.

Meanwhile, 30 lead single “Easy on Me” pushes 5-2 on the Billboard Hot 100, after spending seven weeks at No. 1, and follow-up “Oh My God” returns to the top 40, jumping 57-40 (after it debuted at No. 5 in early December).

Two acts debut on the Artist 100, led by BTS member V at No. 57. His solo single “Christmas Tree” debuts at No. 79 on the Hot 100, marking his first solo entry, and No. 1 on Digital Song Sales (23,600 sold). He also re-enters the Emerging Artists chart at No. 1, leading the list for the first time.

Plus, Jessica Darrow enters the Artist 100 at No. 96. The singer-actress’ “Surface Pressure” debuts at No. 54 on the Hot 100, and No. 9 on Digital Song Sales (5,800 sold) and No. 46 on Streaming Songs (10.9 million U.S. streams), as its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, bounds 116-7 on the Billboard 200, following the film’s Dec. 24 release on Disney+.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

