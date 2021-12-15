Adele Tops Artist 100 Chart for 15th Week Thanks to ’30’ & ‘Easy on Me’

Adele tallies her 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Dec. 18), remaining the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to the continued success of her album 30 and its lead single “Easy on Me.”

The set scores a third week atop the Billboard 200 with 193,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data, while “Easy on Me” leads the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh week.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Adele’s Artist 100 rule is also aided by her LPs 25 (from 2015) and 21 (2011), both of which rank in the Billboard 200’s top half.

Adele is the sixth act in the Artist 100’s seven-year history to spend 15 or more weeks at No. 1. Taylor Swift has logged the most time at the summit (50 weeks), followed by Drake (36), The Weeknd (22), BTS (20) and Ariana Grande (15).

Polo G jumps from No. 39 to No. 6 on the Artist 100, following the Dec. 3 deluxe reissue of his album Hall of Fame with 14 additional tracks. The set surges back to the top 10 of the Billboard 200, after debuting at No. 1 in June, at No. 3 with 78,000 units (up 468%).

Plus, BTS vaults from No. 26 to No. 9 on the Artist 100, helped by a new holiday remix of its hit “Butter,” released Dec. 3. The single re-enters the Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1 (26,500 sold, up 1,551%) for a record-tying 18th week on top. It ties BTS’ own 2020 single “Dynamite” for the most weeks spent atop the ranking.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.