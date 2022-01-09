Adele Returns to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Easy On Me’

Adele holds off a spirited challenge from Gayle to scale the U.K. singles chart summit once again.

“Easy On Me,” the first track lifted from Adele’s 30 (Columbia) album, zooms 37 places for an eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1. It’s Adele’s longest-running leader in her homeland, besting the five-week run at the top for 2011’s “Someone Like You” (her other leader, 2015’s “Hello,” logged three weeks at No. 1).

Coming in close at No. 2 this week is Gayle’s viral Atlantic hit “abcdefu”, which zooms 14-2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for a fresh peak.

Also scaling new heights is Sam Fender, whose “Seventeen Going Under” (Polydor) blasts 30-3. It’s a first U.K. Singles Chart Top 5 appearance for this one-time BRITS Critics’ Choice Award winner, though he does two No. 1 albums to his name.

As Christmas songs make their exodus, several songs spike on the weekly survey.

SwitchOTR and A1 & J1 power 41-5 with “Coming For You” (Robots & Humans), Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran‘s “Peru” (Asylum/Island/YBNL Nation) vaults 28-6, Arrdee’s Island release “Flowers (Say My Name) is up 33-7, D-Block Europe featuring Central Cee’s “Overseas” (D-Block Europe) rises 36-8, Acraze featuring Cherish’s “Do It To It” (Thrive) soars 43-9, and Ed Sheeran’s former leader “Shivers” (Asylum), up 42-10.

The highest new entry this week is courtesy of the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto. Three songs from the original film score arrive in the U.K. Top 40, led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” up 66-4; “Surface Pressure,” up 46-14; and “The Family Madrigal,” new at No. 30.

Finally, Australian producer Luude scores his first U.K. chart hit with “Down Under” (Sweat It Out). It’s a reworking of Men At Work’s signature single of the same name, which led the Official U.K. Singles Chart in 1983. The track, listed as Luude featuring Colin Hay, is new at No. 32.