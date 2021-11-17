Adele Leads Record Top Five on Streaming Songs Chart

For the first time in the eight-year history of Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, four songs debut in the ranking’s top five from four different acts.

While Adele’s “Easy on Me” continues its reign on the Streaming Songs list dated Nov. 20 (23.7 million U.S. streams in the Nov. 5-11 tracking week, according to MRC Data), the rest of the top five is debuts — and each comes courtesy of a different artist.

Summer Walker and SZA’s “No Love” leads the newcomers at No. 2 (20.3 million streams), followed by Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window” (21 million), Travis Scott’s “Escape Plan” (19.5 million) and Post Malone and The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” (17.3 million).

While four — even five — of the top five on Streaming Songs have been debuts before, some (or sometimes all) of the entries had been by the same artist, most recently on the Sept. 18-dated survey, when debuts from Drake held the entire top five.

The last time at least three of the debuts had been from different artists was Jan. 25, 2020, when Future’s “Life Is Good,” featuring Drake, Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” and Mac Miller’s “Good News” each debuted in the top five.

One other song bows in Streaming Songs’ latest top 10: Summer Walker and Cardi B’s “Bitter,” which starts at No. 9 with 14.9 million streams.

Each of the mentioned songs also debuts on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “One Right Now” at No. 6, as previously reported.