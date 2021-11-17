Adele, Post Malone & The Weeknd and the Latest Billboard & VersusGame Matchups

On the Billboard x VersusGame matchups for Billboard‘s charts dated Nov. 20, it was Adele vs. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, and Post Malone and The Weeknd vs., well, everyone else.

As announced last month, Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes and monetize trend predictions. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. (In previous games, VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes 72% of the time so far.)

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

On last week’s Hot 100, Adele’s “Easy on Me” held at No. 1 over runner-up “Stay,” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber. Which song will rank higher on next week’s Hot 100?

Answer: “Easy on Me.” Adele’s smash remains at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a fourth total week on top (on the Nov. 20-dated chart), while “Stay” keeps at No. 2, following its own seven-week reign.

The Weeknd and Post Malone had the top two songs on 2020’s Billboard Hot 100 year-end ranking. Now, they’ve released their first-ever collab, “One Right Now.” Will it debut in the top five of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. It came close, though, as “One Right Now” debuts at No. 6 on the Hot 100, making it the highest new entry of the week.

This week’s questions are:

Earlier this year, nine songs from Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Will Red (Taylor’s Version) earn more Hot 100 hits next week: Yes or No?

And, Will Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” re-enter the Billboard Hot 100 next week: Yes or No?

