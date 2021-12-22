Adele Scores Sweet 16th Week at No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Adele adds her 16th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Dec. 25), continuing her run as the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to the sustained success of her album 30.

The set logs a fourth week atop the Billboard 200, with 183,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data, and becomes the year’s best-selling set on vinyl.

Adele claims a solo share of the fifth-most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Artist 100, which began in 2014. Taylor Swift has tallied the most time in the spot (50 weeks), followed by Drake (36), The Weeknd (22) and BTS (20), as Adele one-ups Ariana Grande (15).

The late Juice WRLD bounds from No. 32 to No. 2 on the Artist 100, following the Dec. 10 release of his album Fighting Demons. The LP launches at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, with 119,000 units.

Plus, Mariah Carey returns to the Artist 100’s top 10, dashing 12-9, as her 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” revisits the top of the Billboard Hot 100, notching its sixth total week at No. 1 and becoming the first song ever to lead in three distinct chart runs, after reigns during the 2019 and 2020 holiday seasons. Concurrently, parent album Merry Christmas rises 8-7 on the Billboard 200 (45,000 units, up 11%).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.