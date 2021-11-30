Here Are the Answers to Adele & Lil Nas X Billboard x VersusGame Matchups, Plus the Latest Questions

Adele and Lil Nas X were in the spotlight for the Billboard x VersusGame matchups for the charts dated Dec. 4. The games were available to play in the first week following the Nov. 19 release of Adele’s new Billboard 200 No. 1 album 30.

As announced last month, Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes and monetize trend predictions. Billboard is hosting biweekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. (VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.)

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will all 12 songs from the standard edition of Adele‘s 30 chart in the top 40 of next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. While all 12 songs place on the latest Hot 100, six rank in the top 40, led by “Easy on Me,” which rebounds for its fifth week at No. 1.

Will Lil Nas X‘s Montero spend a 10th week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week: Yes or No?

Answer: No, Montero ranks at No. 19 on the latest Billboard 200. It launched at its No. 2 high on the chart in October.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

Currently, four questions are in play, including two ahead of the release of Billboard’s 2021 year-end charts:

Which song will rank higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100? Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window” or Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”?

Which album will rank higher on next week’s Billboard 200? Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour or Doja Cat’s Planet Her?

Olivia Rodrigo had a breakout year in 2021. Which of her No. 1 singles will rank higher on Billboard‘s year-end Hot 100 ranking: “Drivers License” or “Good 4 U”?

And, Which food-themed No. 1 hit will finish in the top 10 of the 2021 year-end Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Butter” by BTS or “Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.