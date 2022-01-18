Adele Holds Atop Billboard Hot 100, Gunna & Future, GAYLE Hit Top 10

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” notches a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Meanwhile, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, rises 5-4 on the Hot 100, becoming the highest charting song from a Disney animated film in over 26 years.

Plus, two songs reach the Hot 100’s top 10: Gunna and Future‘s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, a debut at No. 7 and from Gunna’s new LP DS4Ever, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and GAYLE‘s breakthrough hit “abcdefu,” up 11-9.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 22) will update on Billboard.com Wednesday (Jan. 19, a day later than usual due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday in the U.S. Jan. 17).

“Easy on Me,” released on Columbia Records and which first led the Hot 100 in late October, drew 101.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 2%) and 15.1 million U.S. streams (down 4%) and sold 6,000 downloads (down 24%) in the Jan. 7-13 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The ballad spends an eighth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart and drops 4-5 on Digital Song Sales, following two weeks on top, and 5-16 on Streaming Songs, after five weeks at No. 1.

Notably, the song is the first to surpass 100 million in radio reach in over a year-and-a-half, since The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” drew 115 million as reflected on the Radio Songs chart dated May 23, 2020 (on its way to a record 26-week Radio Songs command, and its status atop the Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs chart).

Among individual formats, “Easy on Me” continues atop Adult Pop Airplay (nine weeks at No. 1), Pop Airplay (seven) and Adult Contemporary (six). It also returns to its No. 6 best on Adult R&B Airplay and holds at No. 10 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay (sparked by remix rotation).

Further, “Easy on Me” moves to within a week of Adele’s longest Hot 100 domination: “Hello” reigned for 10 weeks in 2015-16.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1 beginning in August, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeps at its No. 3 high, as it leads the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 17th week each.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, ascends 5-4 for a new Hot 100 highpoint. It drew 29 million streams (up 15%) and tops Streaming Songs for a second week and sold 8,000 (up 10%) and pushes 6-3 on Digital Song Sales.

“Bruno,” from the Encanto soundtrack, which ranks at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 a week after becoming just the sixth animated film soundtrack ever to top the ranking, is now tied for the second-highest rank for a song from a Disney animated film, dating to the list’s August 1958 start. It trails only Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin (No. 1, one week, March 1993), and matches the No. 4 highs for Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” from The Lion King (August 1994), and Vanessa Williams’ “Colors of the Wind,” from Pocahontas (August 1995). One other song from a Disney animated film has hit the top five: Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go,” from Frozen (No. 5, April 2014).

Closing out the Hot 100’s top five, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” dips to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” surges 10-6 for a new Hot 100 best. It concurrently takes over atop the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, becoming his second No. 1 on each survey, after “ZEZE,” featuring Travis Scott and Offset, led each list for a week in October 2018.

Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, bounds onto the Hot 100 at No. 7, powered by its No. 2 start on Streaming Songs (22.5 million streams). The track is from Gunna’s album DS4Ever, which soars in as his second Billboard 200 No. 1.

Gunna earns his third Hot 100 top 10, and first to debut in the region, following “Drip Too Hard,” with Lil Baby (No. 4 peak, October 2018), and “Lemonade,” with Internet Money and featuring Don Toliver and NAV (No. 6, November 2020).

Future and Young Thug add their fifth and sixth Hot 100 top 10s, respectively; it’s their second shared top 10, after Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” on which they’re both featured, roared in atop the Sept. 18, 2021, chart.

Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” rises 9-8 on the Hot 100, returning to its high first reached in November.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” climbs 11-9 on the Hot 100, marking her first top 10 in her first visit to the chart. The song drew 25.4 million in radio airplay audience (up 22%) and 16.5 million U.S. streams (up 2%) and sold 10,200 in the tracking week.

The single becomes GAYLE’s first leader on Digital Song Sales (2-1); ranks at No. 9 on Streaming Songs, after reaching No. 4 a week earlier; and jumps 39-28 on Radio Songs.

The track by the Dallas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter has grown thanks to multiple versions, including “angrier,” “chill” and “nicer” (i.e., no expletives) mixes; a demo; a remix with Royal & the Serpent; and its “The Wild Mix.” The song has also been featured in over 2 million clips on TikTok.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” ranks at No. 10, a week after it entered the tier at No. 7 (marking John’s 28th top 10; his first top 10 in nearly 24 years; and his latest update of his own writing to chart in the top 10 twice). The track tops the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 14th week.

