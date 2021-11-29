Adele Returns to No. 1 on Global Charts With ‘Easy on Me,’ Debuts in Top 10 With ‘Oh My God’ & ‘I Drink Wine’

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” is the biggest song in the world, as it rebounds for a fifth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 4).

The ballad is from the British superstar’s new album 30, which concurrently launches at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 with the biggest week for an album in 2021.

Plus, the set’s “Oh My God” debuts at Nos. 3 and 7, respectively, on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, while fellow 30 cut “I Drink Wine” enters the former at No. 10.

Billboard‘s two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

3 From ’30’ in Global 200 Top 10

Adele’s “Easy on Me” rebounds from No. 2 for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The ballad drew 110.7 million streams (up 53%) and sold 43,600 downloads (up 14%) worldwide in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week.

Plus, two other songs from Adele’s LP 30 bow on the Global 200 in the top 10: “Oh My God,” at No. 3 (57.6 million streams, 5,200 sold worldwide), and “I Drink Wine,” at No. 10 (38.1 million streams, 8,900 sold). Adele now boasts three total Global 200 top 10s, dating to the chart’s inception last year.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top five, Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” dips to No. 2, a week after it premiered at No. 1 (down 48% to 68.4 million streams and 78% to 9,300 sold globally); The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 3-4, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” holds at its No. 5 high.

‘Easy on Me’ Rules Global Excl. U.S., ‘Oh My God’ New at No. 7

Adele’s “Easy on Me” likewise rebounds from No. 2 for a fifth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 76.1 million streams (up 49%) and 15,700 sold (up 10%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week.

Plus, Adele adds a second Global Excl. U.S. top 10, as “Oh My God” debuts on the chart at No. 7 (34.1 million streams, 1,700 sold outside the U.S.)

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises 3-2, after nine weeks atop the Global Excl. U.S. tally; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” pushes to a new No. 3 high, from No. 5; CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” keeps at No. 4, after reaching No. 2; and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” lifts 6-5, after hitting No. 3.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” drops to No. 6, a week after it soared in atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (down 44% to 42.7 million streams and 70% to 3,100 sold outside the U.S.)

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 4) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 30). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.