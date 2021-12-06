Adele Holds Atop Hot 100, Mariah Carey Leads Sleigh Ride of Holiday Hits Back to Top 10

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a sixth total week.

Plus, four holiday chestnuts jingle back to the Hot 100’s top 10: Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” up from No. 12 to No. 3; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (14-4); Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (20-5); and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (27-7).

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Dec. 11) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 7). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Adele Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news

“Easy on Me,” released Oct. 14 on Columbia Records, drew 87.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 6%) and 24.5 million U.S. streams (down 35%) and sold 10,500 downloads (down 62%) in the Nov. 26-Dec. 2 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The ballad spends a second week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; drops to No. 4 on Streaming Songs after five weeks at the summit; and also ranks at No. 4 after two weeks atop Digital Song Sales.

Meanwhile, the lead single from Adele’s LP 30, which tops the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second week, grants the singer-songwriter a fitting 30th total week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, encompassing her five career leaders. Previously, she reigned with “Rolling in the Deep,” for seven weeks in 2011; “Someone Like You” (five, 2011); “Set Fire to the Rain” (two, 2012); and “Hello” (10, 2015-16).

Adele is the 17th artist to top the Hot 100 for at least 30 weeks, over the chart’s 63-year history. She’s the eighth woman to reach the mark, after Mariah Carey, the leader among all acts with 84 weeks at No. 1, Rihanna (60), Beyoncé (41), Janet Jackson, Katy Perry (33 each), Madonna (32) and Whitney Houston (31).

“Easy on Me” concurrently becomes Adele’s fifth No. 1 on the mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay radio airplay chart. It also leads Adult Pop Airplay for a third week.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1, with 83.8 million in airplay audience (down 1%), 14.3 million streams (down 13%) and 3,300 sold (down 27%).

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” soars 12-3 on the Hot 100, with 25.8 million U.S. streams (up 47%), 23.4 million airplay audience impressions (up 54%) and 5,800 sold (up 53%) in the tracking week. It bounds 5-1 on Streaming Songs for an 11th total week on top (and is the only holiday song to have led, dating to the survey’s January 2013 inception); 23-8 on Digital Song Sales; and 47-31 on Radio Songs. It also crowns the multi-metric Holiday 100 chart for a 47th week, of the chart’s 52 total weeks since the list launched in 2011; it has topped the tally for 32 consecutive weeks, dating to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season, and rules as the top title on the recently-revealed Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart.

“Christmas” past, “Christmas” present: Notably, the latest figures for Carey’s anthem are similar to those from the same week a year ago. In the Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2020, post-Thanksgiving tracking frame, the song drew 26.4 million streams, 24.5 million in radio reach and sold 6,800, as it dashed 14-2 on the Hot 100.

The song sports a record-setting history on the Hot 100, following its 1994 release on Carey’s 1994 album Merry Christmas. As streaming grew through the 2010s and holiday music became more prominent in Yuletide playlists on multiple streaming services, the carol hit the top 10 for the first time in December 2017. In December 2019, it ascended to the summit, 25 years after its original release, becoming the second holiday hit ever to reign; “The Chipmunk Song,” by David Seville & the Chipmunks, spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958.

With the ascent, Carey claimed her 19th Hot 100 No. 1, as she extended her mark for the most among soloists and moved to within one of The Beatles’ overall record 20.

As “Christmas” dominated the Hot 100 for three weeks on the charts dated Dec. 21, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020, Carey also became the first artist to have ranked at No. 1 on the survey in four distinct decades. The track added two more weeks on top in December 2020 and this January, passing “The Chipmunk Song” for the top cumulative command (five weeks) for a holiday song.

Also returning to the Hot 100’s top 10 are three other holiday staples: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958 (14-4); the late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957 (20-5); and the late Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” from 1964 (27-7). A year ago this week, the songs vaulted 21-4 and 31-9 and re-entered at No. 24, respectively. They have peaked at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, in each of the last two holiday seasons.

Overall, 21 seasonal songs decorate the latest Hot 100, much in line with the 22 on the chart a year ago this week.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” dips 3-6 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1, as it posts a 15th week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” slips to No. 8 from its No. 7 Hot 100 best, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for an 11th week each.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” falls 6-9, after reaching No. 5, and Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” drops 9-10, after hitting No. 8.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Dec. 11), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 7).