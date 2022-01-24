Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Milestone 10th Week

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” claims a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. With her latest week at the summit, she equals her longest reign, previously established by the 10-week command of her 2015-16 smash “Hello.”

Meanwhile, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, pushes 4-2 on the Hot 100 as the week’s most-streamed and top-selling song. It becomes just the second song from a Disney animated film to have reached the chart’s top two positions.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Plus, fellow Encanto track “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow hits the Hot 100’s top 10, jumping 14-10 and making the movie the first Disney animated film to have generated multiple top 10s on the chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 29) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 25). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Easy on Me,” released on Columbia Records and which first led the Hot 100 in late October, drew 99 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 1%) and 14.3 million U.S. streams (down 5%) and sold 5,200 downloads (down 14%) in the Jan. 14-20 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The ballad spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; drops 5-7 on Digital Song Sales, following two weeks on top; and rebounds 16-9 on Streaming Songs, after five weeks at No. 1.

“Easy on Me” becomes the 41st single in the Hot 100’s 63-year history to spend 10 or more weeks at No. 1. It’s the first since BTS’ “Butter” logged 10 weeks on top in June-September 2021.

“Easy on Me” also matches Adele’s longest Hot 100 domination, after “Hello” reigned for 10 weeks in 2015-16. She is the seventh artist with at least two No. 1s that have each ruled for double-digit weeks, joining Boyz II Men, Drake (each with three such leaders), The Black Eyed Peas, Mariah Carey, Santana and Pharrell Williams (two each).

Plus, Adele ties for the ninth-most cumulative weeks spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100, as she has totaled 34 frames on top among her five leaders; before “Easy on Me” and “Hello,” she reigned with “Rolling in the Deep” (seven weeks, 2011), “Someone Like You” (five, 2011) and “Set Fire to the Rain” (two, 2012).

Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

87, Mariah Carey

60, Rihanna

59, The Beatles

52, Drake

50, Boyz II Men

47, Usher

41, Beyoncé

37, Michael Jackson

34, Adele

34, Elton John

34, Bruno Mars

Also notably, Adele becomes the first artist with both two Hot 100 No. 1s and two Billboard 200 No. 1s that have led for 10 or more weeks each. While “Easy on Me” and “Hello” have topped the Hot 100 for 10 frames each, her LPs 21 and 25 commanded the Billboard 200 albums chart for 24 and 10 weeks, in 2011-12 and 2015-16, respectively. (“Easy on Me” parent album 30 has ruled the Billboard 200 for six weeks; it ranks at No. 4 on the latest, Jan. 29-dated list.)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, ascends 4-2 for a new Hot 100 high. It drew 32.4 million streams (up 12%) and sold 9,400 (up 17%), as it tops Streaming Songs for a third week and pushes 3-1 to take over atop Digital Song Sales.

“Bruno,” from the Encanto soundtrack, which returns for a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after becoming just the sixth animated film soundtrack to rule the ranking, now solely boasts the second-highest rank for a song from a Disney animated film, dating to the chart’s August 1958 start. It trails only Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, a No. 1 for one week in March 1993. (Be our guest: Check out the 25 greatest Hot 100 hits from Disney animated films.)

Notably, as “Bruno” dominates in streaming and sales, it drew a modest 457,000 in airplay audience among Radio Songs reporters, with over half its reach in the tracking week from adult pop KIOI San Francisco’s 34 plays (up from four the week before); the Walt Disney label is not actively promoting the song to radio.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at its No. 3 Hot 100 high, as it leads the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for an 18th week each. As previously reported, it hits No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slides 2-4 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1 beginning in August 2021, and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rises 6-5 for a new best, as it tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a second week each.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” dips 5-6 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 4; Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, repeats at No. 7 in its second week on the chart; and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” ascends 9-8 for a new best rank.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rebounds 10-9 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 7. John expands his span of top 10s to 52 years and a week, dating to his first week in the top 10 with “Your Song” (Jan. 23, 1971), the longest such stretch among all acts not involving holiday songs. Concurrently, “Cold Heart” tops the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 15th week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Encanto track “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow darts 14-10. The song reaches the bracket with 22.5 million streams (up 2%) and 6,500 sold (down 6%). It holds at No. 4 on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales.

Darrow, who voices Encanto character Luisa Madrigal, scores a Hot 100 top 10 in her first visit to the chart.

Meanwhile, thanks to “Bruno” and “Pressure” (both solo written by Lin-Manuel Miranda), Encanto becomes the first soundtrack from a Disney animated film to have yielded multiple Hot 100 top 10s. (The Lion King previously came closest to the achievement: Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” roared to No. 4 and follow-up “Circle of Life” reached No. 18 in 1994.)

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Jan. 29), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 25).

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.