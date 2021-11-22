Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Makes Its Five Weeks at No. 1 In U.K.

Adele isn’t taking it easy on her U.K. chart rivals.

The British pop superstar starts a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Easy On Me” (Columbia), which rakes-in 67,000 chart sales and 7.6 million streams, the OCC reports.

“Easy On Me” draws equal with “Someone Like You” for Adele’s longest-running No. 1 in the U.K.

With Adele’s fourth studio album 30 dropping last Friday (Nov. 19), don’t expect the Londoner to disappear from the charts anytime soon.

The highest new entry on the latest frame belongs to Taylor Swift, whose 10-minute cut of “All Too Well” (EMI) lands at No. 3, just behind Ed Sheeran’s No. 2-ranked “Shivers” (Asylum).

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” lifted from Swift’s current No. 1 U.K. album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is her 18th Top 10 single.

Two more tracks from Swift’s rerecorded Red LP crack the U.K. Top 40 this week, as “State of Grace” and the album’s title track bow at No. 18 and 22, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” (Polydor) lifts 22-9, for the Brit Awards Critics Choice-winning singer and songwriter’s first appearance in the Top 10. One place behind is SwitchOTR’s “Coming For You” (Robots & Humans) ft. A1 x J1, up 14-10, for the British rapper’s first appearance in the Top Tier.