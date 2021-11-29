Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Rebounds for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100, ‘Oh My God’ Debuts at No. 5

As Adele‘s new LP 30 blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week of 2021, lead single “Easy on Me” rebounds for a fifth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The ballad reigns as the most-streamed and top-selling song of the week — and, for the first time, the most-heard hit on radio. Notably, it’s the first song to lead in all three metrics simultaneously since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Additionally, fellow 30 track “Oh My God” launches at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Dec. 4) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 30). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Easy on Me,” released Oct. 14 on Columbia Records, drew 93.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) and 37.5 million U.S. streams (up 55%, as it claims the Hot 100’s top Streaming Gainer award) and sold 27,600 downloads (up 11%) in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

With its fifth week atop the Hot 100, the ballad ties for Adele’s third-longest Hot 100 reign among her five No. 1s:

“Hello,” No. 1 for 10 weeks, beginning Nov. 14, 2015

“Rolling in the Deep,” seven, May 21, 2011

“Easy on Me,” five, to-date, Oct. 30, 2021

“Someone Like You,” five, Sept. 17, 2011

“Set Fire to the Rain,” two, Feb. 4, 2012

“Easy on Me” concurrently returns for a fifth week atop the Streaming Songs chart and takes over atop Radio Songs, becoming Adele’s fifth No. 1 on the latter ranking, via the same titles as her Hot 100 No. 1s. “Easy on Me” reaches the Radio Songs summit in its sixth week on the chart, tying Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” for the quickest ascent to the top this year; before both songs, no track had led so quickly since Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” (also six weeks, in 2017).

Sporting top 10 showings at individual radio formats, “Easy on Me” tops Adult Pop Airplay for a second week; ranks at No. 2 on Adult Contemporary (after three weeks at No. 1) and Pop Airplay, No. 3 on Adult Alternative Airplay and No. 6 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay (thanks to remixes); and hits the top 10 (11-9) on Adult R&B Airplay.

Impressively, “Easy on Me” dominates in all three of the Hot 100’s metrics (airplay, streaming and sales), marking the first song to don such a triple crown in a single week since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s juggernaut “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, for five weeks in July-August 2017. (Note that while it sold the most of all songs in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week, “Easy on Me” does not appear on the Dec. 4 Digital Song Sales chart, which reflects total weekly sales activity, i.e., net sales based on both weekly purchases and total “returns” when consumers complete album purchases — which, in effect, count as a negative sale for tracks customers have already purchased — as with 30 in the latest tracking frame, via platforms such as the iTunes Store.)

Meanwhile, fellow 30 cut “Oh My God” roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 5, with 24.2 million streams, as it starts at No. 3 on Streaming Songs; 6.8 million in airplay audience; and 3,300 downloads sold, good for a No. 28 entrance on Digital Song Sales.

Adele adds her eighth Hot 100 top 10. In addition to her five No. 1s and “Oh My God,” she reached No. 8 with both “Skyfall” (October 2012) and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” (September 2016).

Plus, thanks to “Easy on Me” at No. 1 and “Oh My God” at No. 5, Adele boasts simultaneous top five Hot 100 hits for a second time; “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Rolling in the Deep” placed at Nos. 2 and 5, respectively, on the March 3, 2012, chart, after Adele performed the latter at that year’s Grammy Awards, while the song won for record and song of the year and parent LP 21 took the trophy for album of the year.

“Oh My God” is likewise already being supported at multiple radio formats, as it flies 40-22 on Adult Pop Airplay and debuts at No. 40 on Pop Airplay.

As previously reported, Adele’s album 30, released Friday, Nov. 19, rockets in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 839,000 equivalent album units, including 692,000 in album sales, both weekly bests for a title this year.

The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” rebounds 3-2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1. It concurrently leads Pop Airplay for a 13th week, moving to within one frame of Ace of Base’s record 14-week reign with “The Sign” in 1994.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” rises 4-3 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1, as it logs a 14th week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which employ the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” drops to No. 4 on the Hot 100, a week after it soared in at No. 1. After opening atop both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales, it descends to No. 2 on the former tally (25.8 million, down 53%) and No. 9 on the latter (6,300, down 89%). The track also tops the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for a second week.

Meanwhile, airplay for the song, which runs 10 minutes and 13 seconds in its longest mix, a record for a Hot 100 No. 1, is up 156% to 731,000 impressions (via all its versions). Although not being promoted as a proper radio single from Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version), seven stations that contribute to the Radio Songs chart played it 10 or more times in the tracking week (up from four a week earlier), led by Pop Airplay panelists WPRO Providence, R.I. (52), and WDJQ Canton, Ohio (32), and Adult Pop Airplay reporter WWBX Boston (20).

(“Message in a Bottle [Taylor’s Version] [From the Vault]” is the current radio single from Red [Taylor’s Version]; it jumps 22-16 on Adult Pop Airplay and 38-26 on Pop Airplay as the Greatest Gainer on both charts.)

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” ascends 7-6 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 5, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” climbs 8-7 for a new best, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 10th week each.

Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” dips 6-8 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2. It also hits No. 1 on Adult Contemporary, where it’s his fourth leader; his prior three all logged lengthy reigns: “Thinking Out Loud” (19 weeks at No. 1, beginning in March 2015), “Shape of You” (24 weeks, beginning in May 2017) and “Perfect” (22 weeks, beginning in February 2018).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” holds at No. 9, after hitting No. 8, and Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window” slides to No. 10 from its No. 5 peak, although it wins top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100 (23.2 million, up 72%) and leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a third week.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Dec. 4), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 30).