Adele Back Atop Hot 100, ‘Bruno,’ Elton John & Dua Lipa, Kodak Black Hit Top 10

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” rebounds for an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Plus, three songs reach the Hot 100’s top 10, led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, as the track soars from No. 50 to No. 5. The song is from the Encanto soundtrack, which concurrently hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Plus, Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” jumps 20-7 on the Hot 100, as John ranks in the top 10 for the first time since 1998, and Kodak Black‘s “Super Gremlin” climbs 16-10.

The songs claim space in the top 10 as six holiday titles depart the tier (and all 29 seasonal songs on the entire Hot 100 a week ago all drop off the chart).

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 15) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 11). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Easy on Me,” released on Columbia Records and which first led the Hot 100 in late October, drew 99 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%, and good for top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100) and 15.8 million U.S. streams (up 3%) and sold 8,000 downloads (down 12%) in the Dec. 31-Jan. 6 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The ballad spends a seventh week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; drops 3-4 on Digital Song Sales, following two weeks at the summit; and resurges 22-5 on Streaming Songs, after five weeks on top.

The song, Adele’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1, is now solely her second-longest-leading, after “Hello” (10, 2015-16); it breaks a tie with “Rolling in the Deep” (seven, 2011).

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” pushes 6-2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1 beginning in August. The collab has spent its first 26 weeks (or, six months) on the chart in the top 10, becoming just the sixth song to achieve the feat; Post Malone’s “Circles” set a record by logging its first 38 weeks on the Hot 100 in the top 10.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” sizzles 7-3 on the Hot 100, completing a record 51-week ascent on the chart to the top five; the single (which debuted at No. 100 on the Jan. 16, 2021, tally) bests the 45-week trek for Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth, in 2020.

On the Nov. 13, 2021, Hot 100, “Heat Waves” wrapped a record 42-week rise to the top 10. The song has made its steady progress as a crossover airplay hit. It topped Alternative Airplay for three weeks in March-April 2021 and ranks at Nos. 3 and 6 on the latest Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts, respectively. It also gained prominence on TikTok, playing off its “all I think about is you” lyrical hook, and trended especially strongly in late summer 2021, including via a clip from the band itself.

The song drew 66.5 million in airplay audience (up 3%) and 14.1 million streams (up 12%) and sold 4,000 (down 8%) in the tracking week. It concurrently rules the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 16th week each.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” also hits a new Hot 100 high, advancing 9-4 (topping its previous No. 5 peak).

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, blasts 50-5 in its second week on the Hot 100; all six soloists are among the Encanto voice cast and earn their first top 10 placements on the chart. The song drew 25.2 million streams (up 102%, earning the Hot 100’s top Streaming Gainer award) in the tracking week and bounds 35-1 on Streaming Songs. It also sold 7,300 (up 42%) and bumps 10-6 on Digital Song Sales.

As previously reported, the Encanto soundtrack, the song’s parent album, crowns the Billboard 200 with 72,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (up 76%). The set reigns following the film’s Dec. 24 release on the Disney+ streaming service, after it premiered in U.S. theaters Nov. 24.

Notably, Encanto is just the sixth animated film soundtrack to top the Billboard 200 since the chart began publishing weekly in March 1956. Meanwhile, “Bruno” is only the fifth song from a Disney animated film to reach the Hot 100’s top five, dating to the list’s August 1958 inception. It follows Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin (No. 1, one week, 1993); Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (No. 4, 1994), from The Lion King; Vanessa Williams’ “Colors of the Wind” (No. 4, 1995), from Pocahontas; and Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” (No. 5, 2014), from Frozen.

(Additionally, in what’s become a rarity, two concurrent top five Hot 100 hits were written by a single writer each: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” was penned by the group’s Dave Bayley, while “Bruno” was authored by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who achieves his first top 10 writing credit; the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, among other honors, previously reached a No. 20 best in October 2017 as both a recording artist and writer thanks to “Almost Like Praying,” his charity single featuring Artists for Puerto Rico.)

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” jumps 12-6 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1 in October. It leads the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an 18th and 19th week, respectively.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” roars 20-7 on the Hot 100, reaching the top 10 for the first time (and surpassing its prior No. 11 high). It drew 52.1 million in airplay audience (up 6%) and 10 million streams (up 18%) and sold 13,300 in the tracking week (up 53%, aided by 69-cent sale-pricing in the iTunes Store, sparking its top Sales Gainer win on the Hot 100). It jumps 5-1 for its first week atop Digital Song Sales, becoming John’s first leader and Lipa’s second, after “Levitating” for a week last May.

John achieves his 28th Hot 100 top 10 and first since “Candle in the Wind”/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight” marked his ninth No. 1 in October 1997 through January 1998. As he had last appeared in the top 10 on the chart dated Jan. 31, 1998, he ends a break of 23 years, 11 months and two weeks between top 10s. While lengthy, it’s not a record: two weeks ago, The Ronettes’ wrapped a 58-year, two-month gap when “Sleigh Ride” dashed to No. 10, becoming the group’s first top 10 since “Be My Baby” in 1963. The seven longest breaks between top 10s all ended via holiday songs, and all since 2018; among nonseasonal hits (as with “Cold Heart”), Dobie Gray ranks first with a wait of 30 years, two months and a week between his original version of “Drift Away” in 1973 and Uncle Kracker’s remake, featuring Gray, in 2003.

John also ties Mariah Carey (atop last week’s Hot 100 with “All I Want for Christmas Is You”) and Stevie Wonder (his recent duet partner) for the seventh-most Hot 100 top 10s in the chart’s history:

Most Hot 100 Top 10s

54, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

30, Taylor Swift

28, Mariah Carey

28, Elton John

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

Plus, John now boasts Hot 100 top 10s in four distinct decades: the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and 2020s. He’s the 10th act to have placed in the top 10 in at least four separate decades; Michael Jackson is the only artist to have ranked in the bracket in as many as five decades, from the ’70s through the ’10s (and that’s not including his tenure in the Jackson 5, who first hit the top 10 in the ’60s).

Hot 100 Top 10s in Four or More Decades

’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, 10s: Michael Jackson

’90s, ’00s, ’10s, ’20s: Mariah Carey

’90s, ’00s, ’10s, ’20s: Jay-Z

’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’20s: Elton John

’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’20s: Andy Williams

’80s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s: Whitney Houston

’80s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s: Madonna

’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s: Aerosmith

’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s: Cher

’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s: Barbra Streisand

As for his span of Hot 100 top 10s, John expands it to 51 years, 11 months and three weeks, dating to his first week in the top 10 with “Your Song” (Jan. 23, 1971). The stretch is the longest among all acts not involving holiday songs, surpassing Jackson’s (42 weeks, six months and a week); a week ago, thanks to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams’ record for the longest top 10 span overall was extended to 62 years and three months, dating to his first week in the top 10 with “Lonely Street,” on the chart dated Oct. 12, 1959.

Meanwhile, Lipa lands her fourth Hot 100 top 10, after “New Rules” (No. 6, February 2018); “Don’t Start Now” (No. 2, March 2020); and “Levitating” (No. 2, May 2021).

“Cold Heart” brings elements of four John songs to the Hot 100’s top 10, including one that previously ranked in the region: In the mash-up, John sings part of his No. 18 1990 hit “Sacrifice” and Lipa reprises his No. 6-peaking 1972 classic “Rocket Man” and his No. 25-reaching 1983 hit “Kiss the Bride,” while his 1976 track “Where’s the Shoorah?” serves as its coda. The new combination also credits trio Pnau’s co-writing and co-production.

Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises 19-8 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2 in August, and Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” climbs 14-9, after hitting No. 8 in November.

Closing out the Hot 100’s top 10, Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” surges 16-10 for its first week in the tier, as it bounds 9-2, also a new high, on Streaming Songs (22.7 million, up less than 1%). It also drew 4.5 million in radio reach (up 63%) and sold 1,200 (down 11%) in the tracking week.

Kodak Black earns his third Hot 100 top 10, following “Tunnel Vision” (No. 6, March 2017) and “ZEZE,” featuring Travis Scott and Offset (No. 2, October 2018).

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Jan. 15), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 11).