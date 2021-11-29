Adele Charts All 12 Tracks From ’30’ on Billboard Hot 100

Adele sends all 12 tracks from the standard edition of her new LP 30 onto the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Dec. 4), with the set’s lead single “Easy on Me” pacing her haul as it returns to No. 1. Plus, the album’s “Oh My God” opens at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

“Easy on Me” leads with 93.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%), 37.5 million U.S. streams (up 55%) and 27,600 downloads sold (up 11%) in the Nov. 19-25 tracking week (following 30‘s Nov. 19 release), according to MRC Data. “Oh My God” bows with 24.2 million streams, 6.8 million in radio reach and 3,300 sold.

As previously reported, 30 blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week of 2021 in terms of both equivalent album units (839,000) and album sales (692,000).

Here’s a recap of Adele’s 12 placements on the Dec. 4-dated Hot 100 (with all debuts except for “Easy on Me”):

Rank, Title

No. 1, “Easy on Me” (up from No. 2; fifth week at No. 1)

No. 5, “Oh My God”

No. 18, “I Drink Wine”

No. 23, “My Little Love”

No, 26, “Can I Get It”

No. 32, “To Be Loved”

No. 41, “Strangers by Nature”

No. 44, “Cry Your Heart Out”

No. 49, “Hold On”

No. 53, “All Night Parking (Interlude),” with Erroll Garner

No. 55, “Woman Like Me”

No. 56, “Love Is a Game”

The 11 debuts lift Adele’s career total to 25 Hot 100 entries, dating to her first, “Chasing Pavements,” in November 2008. Of those, 16 have reached the top 40.

As “Oh My God” debuts at No. 5, Adele has now notched six career top five Hot 100 hits, among nine top 10s. “Easy on Me” became her fifth No. 1.

Plus, thanks to his billing on “All Night Parking,” late jazz pianist Erroll Garner scores his first Hot 100 appearance, posthumously. Garner was born just over 100 years ago, in June 1921, and died in January 1977. The song (which interpolates Joey Pecoraro’s 2017 track “Finding Parking,” which samples Garner’s 1964 song “No More Shadows”) also marks Adele’s first Hot 100 hit billed with another artist.

Further, with 12 Hot 100 entries in 2021, Adele ties Billie Eilish for the third-most this year among women, after Taylor Swift (40) and Summer Walker (18). Lil Durk leads all acts with 41 entries in 2021.

All charts dated Dec. 4 will update tomorrow (Nov. 30) on Billboard.com.