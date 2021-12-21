Adele’s ‘30’ Heading For U.K. Christmas No. 1

Adele should be top of the tree this Christmas.

The superstar British singer is all set to land the U.K.’s Christmas No. 1 album, with 30 (Columbia) leading the midweek chart and holding course for a fifth consecutive week atop the national chart.

If it maintains its position when the survey proper is published this Friday — Christmas Eve — it’ll tie Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour as the longest-running No. 1 album of the year. Sour, however, completed its five-week run in separate blocks.

30 would be Adele’s second Christmas leader, following 2015’s 25, part of its 13-week reign.

Elsewhere on the chart blast, Michael Buble’s Christmas (Reprise) lifts 5-4, while Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together (Decca) improves 6-5, a new high.

The highest new entry on the Official Chart Update belongs to U.S. rapper Roddy Ricch, whose sophomore album Live Life Fast (Atlantic) starts at No. 26, and is on track for his second Top 40 title in the U.K.

There’s been no stumble in the race to the U.K. Christmas No. 1 single, as LadBaby‘s “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” (FRTYFVE), featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John, maintains the fastest pace.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data, the Christmas singles survey is loaded with holiday spirit, with Ed and Elton’s “Merry Christmas” (Atlantic), Wham’s “Last Christmas” (RCA), and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia) slotting in at Nos. 1-4.