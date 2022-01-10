Adele’s ‘30’ Rules Top Album Sales Chart for Seventh Week in a Row

Adele’s 30 captures a seventh consecutive, and total, week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 15). The last album with seven straight weeks on top was Adele’s own 25, her last release, which also logged seven weeks in a row between the Dec. 12, 2015, and Jan. 23, 2016-dated charts. 25 spent a total of 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

In terms of total weeks at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (not just consecutive No. 1 weeks), the last album with seven weeks at No. 1 was Taylor Swift’s Folklore, which had seven nonconsecutive weeks atop the list between the lists dated Aug. 8 and Oct. 31, 2020.

30 sold 29,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 6 (down 59%) (reflecting the first tracking week of 2022 for MRC Data).

30 has sold 1.493 million copies in the U.S. since its release on Nov. 19, 2021. It closed 2021 as the year’s top-selling album in the U.S. and the only title to sell at least a million copies during the year.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. The new Jan 15, 2022-dated chart (where 30 is No. 1 for a seventh week) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Jan. 11. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour rises 3-2 on Top Album Sales with 15,000 sold (down 28%).

Bad Bunny’s new vinyl-only, six-LP box set, Anniversary Trilogy, debuts at No. 3 on Top Album Sales with 14,000 sold. The set, priced at $189.98 and only initially sold through Bad Bunny’s official webstore, contains vinyl pressings of three earlier-released Bad Bunny albums: El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, YHLQMDLG and X 100PRE (each is a 2LP set in the box set). Of the three albums, only X 100PRE had been previously available on vinyl. The other two albums (El Ultimo and YHLQMDLG) made their vinyl debuts in this box.

Anniversary Trilogy is Bad Bunny’s highest charting effort on Top Album Sales (surpassing the No. 4 debut and peak of YHLQMDLG on the March 14, 2020, chart) and the highest charting Latin title on Top Album Sales in nearly a year, since Selena Gomez’s Revelacion EP debuted and peaked at No. 3 (March 27, 2021, chart).

Anniversary Trilogy also marks the largest sales week for any Latin album (vinyl or otherwise) since Bad Bunny’s own YHLQMDLG sold 35,000 copies in its first week (ending March 5, 2020; all from digital download sales).

Anniversary Trilogy also debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, which ranks the week’s top-selling vinyl albums in the U.S. It’s only the second time that a Latin album has been No. 1 on that tally, which launched in January 2011 as vinyl album sales began making their comeback. (Vinyl album sales have grown yearly from 2006 through 2021.) The only previous time a Latin album was No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart was when Selena’s best-of set Ones ruled the July 18, 2020-dated ranking.

Plus, Anniversary Trilogy tallies the best sales week for a Latin album on vinyl since Billboard began publishing the Vinyl Albums chart in January of 2011. The previous largest week was notched by Selena’s Ones, which sold 6,000 copies in the week ending July 9, 2020.

Disney’s soundtrack to the animated film Encanto flies from No. 19 to No. 4 in its third week on Top Album Sales, selling 11,000 copies in the week ending Jan. 6 (up 33%). The set concurrently jumps to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart – the first soundtrack to lead the list in over two years, since Frozen II spend a week at No. 1 on the list dated Dec. 14, 2019.

Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) dips 2-5 on Top Album Sales with 11,000 sold (down 46%), NCT’s Universe: The 3rd Album, Neo Culture Technology falls 4-6 with 10,000 sold (down 47%) and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours rallies 20-7 with 8,000 sold (though down just 1%).

A trio of former No. 1s closes out the latest top 10 on Top Album Sales, as Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever falls 5-8 (7,000; down 48%), NCT 127’s Sticker: The 3rd Album descends 7-9 (nearly 7,000; down 45%) and The Beatles’ Abbey Road slides 6-10 (a little over 6,000; down 47%).

In the week ending Jan. 6, there were 1.824 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 31.2%). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.424 million (down 33.8%) and digital albums comprised 401,000 (down 20.2%).