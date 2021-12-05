Adele’s ‘30’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Adele’s 30 spends a second week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, as the set earned 288,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 2, according to MRC Data. That’s down 66% compared to its chart-topping debut sum of 839,000 units a week earlier.

However, 30 logs the largest second week for an album in over three years, since Drake’s Scorpion earned 335,000 units its sophomore frame (chart dated July 21, 2018), following its No. 1 debut with 732,000 units a week prior.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Michael Bublé’s former No. 1 Christmas surges 9-3, while Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to the TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas returns to the top 10, bounding 21-10.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Dec. 11, 2021-dated chart (where 30 spends a second week at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Dec. 7. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of 30’s 288,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 2, album sales comprise 225,000 (down 68%), SEA units comprise 61,000 (down 57%, equaling 81.33 million on-demand streams of the set’s track) and TEA units comprise 2,000 units (down 64%).

Taylor Swift’s former leader Red (Taylor’s Version) holds at No. 2 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned (down 36%).

Bublé’s Christmas jumps 9-3 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned (up 51%). Of that sum, SEA units comprise 44,000 units (up 60%, equaling 57.45 million streams of the set’s tracks). The album benefits from its tracks being featured on holiday playlists in leading streaming services, as well as a recently released 10th anniversary edition of the album that includes bonus songs. Christmas spent five weeks at No. 1 in late 2011 and early 2012 and has returned to the top 10 in every Christmas season since.

Christmas could continue to see gains next week, following the Dec. 6 premiere of Bublé’s latest NBC TV special, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City.

Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour rises 8-4 with 48,000 equivalent album units earned (up 21%) following promotion of the album’s vinyl LP at Target stores. Of the album’s total units for the week, album sales comprise 21,000 (up 53%), of which 14,000 are in vinyl LP sales (up 63%).

Drake’s chart-topping Certified Lover Boy falls 3-5 with 48,000 equivalent album units (down 9%), Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album dips 5-6 with 45,000 units (down 7%), Summer Walker’s former leader Still Over It descends 6-7 with 40,000 units (down 17%), Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic falls 4-8 with 37,000 units (down 26%) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights rises 10-9 with nearly 37,000 units (down 2%).

Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack returns to the top 10, climbing 21-10 (matching its peak) with 36,000 equivalent album units earned (up 57%). Of that sum, SEA units comprise 19,000 (up 72%, equaling 25.28 million streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 16,000 (up 44%) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Like Bublé’s Christmas album, A Charlie Brown Christmas also profits from its promotion on holiday playlists in leading streaming services. Further, A Charlie Brown Christmas continues to sell well on vinyl LP, with vinyl sales totaling 13,000 (up 39%) of its overall album sales for the week.

A Charlie Brown Christmas was released in 1965 and did not reach any Billboard ranking until 1987. That year, it debuted on the Top Holiday Albums chart, where it later peaked at No. 2 (Jan. 27, 2007). The album first reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 dated Jan. 2, 2021.