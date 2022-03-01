Adele’s ’30’ Dominates IFPI’s 2021 Album Charts

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Adele didn’t go easy on her music-making rivals in 2021, as her latest album 30 finished the year as the No. 1 title worldwide.

The British pop singer leads the way on IFPI’s global albums charts, and does so in record breaking fashion.

Announced Tuesday (March 1), 30 dominates all three of the international trade body’s tallies , as it rolls on to No. 1 on the Global Album All Format Chart, now in its second year; the Global Album Sales Chart; and the first-ever Global Vinyl Album Chart.

Following its release in November 2021, 30 was an immediate hit around the world, hitting No. 1 in over 20 markets, including the U.S. and U.K.

Across her career, Adele has built a reputation as a big-hitter on CD sales. She only enhanced that by shifting a whopping 5 million physical units of her latest album in less than two months, IFPI reports.

“It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year,” comments Frances Moore, CEO of IFPI. “Her dominance of all three IFPI Album Charts speaks to her unique song-writing talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.”

Moore continues, “we are thrilled to award Adele and all of her team the IFPI Global Album All Format chart award and send huge congratulations for a stellar year.”

So far, Adele has cleaned up on the awards circuit with her latest album, including a swag of Brit Awards, where she won for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year and song of the year for “Easy on Me.”

The Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021 is stacked with international acts, including albums from Sweden’s ABBA, Canadian acts The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, Australian The Kid Laroi, and Britons Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

In the past week, the IFPI has published year-end global charts celebrating the world’s most popular digital singles (won by The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears”) and global artist (BTS).

Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021 :

RANK ARTIST ALBUM 1. Adele 30 2. Olivia Rodrigo SOUR 3. Justin Bieber Justice 4. Ed Sheeran = 5. The Weeknd After Hours 6. Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia 7. The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE (Mix Tape) 8. ABBA Voyage 9. Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album 10. Doja Cat Planet Her

The Global Album All Format Chart takes into account all consumption formats, spanning physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms across a calendar year. It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

Top 10 Global Album Sales Chart 2021:

RANK ARTIST ALBUM 1. Adele 30 2. ABBA Voyage 3. SEVENTEEN Attacca 4. BTS BTS, THE BEST 5. Ed Sheeran = 6. Justin Bieber Justice 7. Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) 8. SEVENTEEN Your Choice 9. Snow Man Snow Mania S1 10. Taylor Swift Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

The Global Album Sales Chart combines global sales of physical albums and digital album downloads to rank the top albums in a calendar year.

Top 10 Global Vinyl Album Chart 2021:

RANK ARTIST ALBUM 1. Adele 30 2. Harry Styles Fine Line 3. Fleetwood Mac Rumours 4. Olivia Rodrigo SOUR 5. Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever 6. Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) 7. The Beatles Abbey Road 8. Nirvana Nevermind 9. Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon 10. Taylor Swift evermore

The Global Vinyl Album Chart combines global sales of vinyl format physical albums to rank the top albums in a calendar year.