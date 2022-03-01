×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Adele’s ’30’ Dominates IFPI’s 2021 Album Charts

Adele's "30" leads the way on IFPI's global albums charts, and does so in record breaking fashion.

Adele
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Adele didn’t go easy on her music-making rivals in 2021, as her latest album 30 finished the year as the No. 1 title worldwide.

The British pop singer leads the way on IFPI’s global albums charts, and does so in record breaking fashion.

Announced Tuesday (March 1), 30 dominates all three of the international trade body’s tallies , as it rolls on to No. 1 on the Global Album All Format Chart, now in its second year; the Global Album Sales Chart; and the first-ever Global Vinyl Album Chart.

Following its release in November 2021, 30 was an immediate hit around the world, hitting No. 1 in over 20 markets, including the U.S. and U.K.

Across her career, Adele has built a reputation as a big-hitter on CD sales. She only enhanced that by shifting a whopping 5 million physical units of her latest album in less than two months, IFPI reports.

“It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year,” comments Frances Moore, CEO of IFPI. “Her dominance of all three IFPI Album Charts speaks to her unique song-writing talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.”

Related

The Weeknd "Sacrifice"

The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Wins IFPI Global Digital Single Award For 2021

Explore

Explore

Adele

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Moore continues, “we are thrilled to award Adele and all of her team the IFPI Global Album All Format chart award and send huge congratulations for a stellar year.”

So far, Adele has cleaned up on the awards circuit with her latest album, including a swag of Brit Awards, where she won for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year and song of the year for “Easy on Me.”

The Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021 is stacked with international acts, including albums from Sweden’s ABBA, Canadian acts The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, Australian The Kid Laroi, and Britons Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

In the past week, the IFPI has published year-end global charts celebrating the world’s most popular digital singles (won by The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears”) and global artist (BTS).

Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021 : 

RANK

  

ARTIST

  

ALBUM

  

1.

  

Adele

  

30

  

2.

  

Olivia Rodrigo

  

SOUR

  

3.

  

Justin Bieber

  

Justice

  

4.

  

Ed Sheeran

  

=

  

5.

  

The Weeknd

  

After Hours

  

6.

  

Dua Lipa

  

Future Nostalgia

  

7.

  

The Kid LAROI

  

F*CK LOVE (Mix Tape)

  

8.

  

ABBA

  

Voyage

  

9.

  

Morgan Wallen

  

Dangerous: The Double Album

  

10.

  

Doja Cat

  

Planet Her

  

The Global Album All Format Chart takes into account all consumption formats, spanning physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms across a calendar year. It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

Top 10 Global Album Sales Chart 2021: 

RANK

  

ARTIST

  

ALBUM

  

1.

  

Adele

  

30

  

2.

  

ABBA

  

Voyage

  

3.

  

SEVENTEEN

  

Attacca

  

4.

  

BTS

  

BTS, THE BEST

  

5.

  

Ed Sheeran

  

=

  

6.

  

Justin Bieber

  

Justice

  

7.

  

Taylor Swift

  

Red (Taylor’s Version)

  

8.

  

SEVENTEEN

  

Your Choice

  

9.

  

Snow Man

  

Snow Mania S1

  

10.

  

Taylor Swift

  

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

  

The Global Album Sales Chart combines global sales of physical albums and digital album downloads to rank the top albums in a calendar year.

Top 10 Global Vinyl Album Chart 2021: 

RANK

  

ARTIST

  

ALBUM

  

1.

  

Adele

  

30

  

2.

  

Harry Styles

  

Fine Line

  

3.

  

Fleetwood Mac

  

Rumours

  

4.

  

Olivia Rodrigo

  

SOUR

  

5.

  

Billie Eilish

  

Happier Than Ever

  

6.

  

Taylor Swift

  

Red (Taylor’s Version)

  

7.

  

The Beatles

  

Abbey Road

  

8.

  

Nirvana

  

Nevermind

  

9.

  

Pink Floyd

  

The Dark Side Of The Moon

  

10.

  

Taylor Swift

  

evermore

  

The Global Vinyl Album Chart combines global sales of vinyl format physical albums to rank the top albums in a calendar year.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad