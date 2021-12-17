Adele Enters Fourth Week Atop Australia’s Albums Chart With ’30’

It’s a week before Christmas, though Adele, Elton John and Dua Lipa get their presents early.

Adele starts a fourth straight week at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with 30 (Columbia/Sony), while fellow British pop superstars Elton and Dua snag a fourth non-consecutive cycle atop the Australian singles survey with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” (via Warner/Universal).

Also on the latest ARIA chart, an album of bird songs takes flight. After debuting at No. 5 last time, Australian Bird Calls set Songs Of Disappearance (MGM) lifts to No. 3, a new peak. Featuring the sounds of 53 of the most threatened species of Australian native birds, the project is a fundraiser for BirdLife Australia‘s conservation projects.

The highest charting new release on the latest frame is Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons (Interscope/Universal), at No. 7. It’s the followup to the late rapper’s Legends Never Die, which led the ARIA Chart in July 2020.

Also new to the tally is Norah Jones’ festival collection I Dream Of Christmas (Blue Note/Universal), which arrives at No. 26. It’s Jones first appearance on the ARIA Albums Chart since Pick Me Up Off The Floor debuted at No. 21 in June 2020.

As “Cold Heart” enjoys a second run of two straight weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, newcomer Gayle collects a new peak with “abcdefu” (Atlantic/Warner) lifting 4-2.

There’s Christmas cheer to be found a further down the chart, where Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” holds at No. 8 and Wham’s “Last Christmas” lifts 18-12 (via Columbia/Sony). Also lighting up the Top 40 this week are Christmas tunes from Michael Bublé (“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” up 14-13 via Reprise/Warner), Ariana Grande (“Santa Tell Me” up 31-21 via Universal), Ed Sheeran & Elton John (“Merry Christmas” down 27-29 via Universal/Warner), Brenda Lee (“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” up 49-34 via Universal) and Bobby Helms (“Jingle Bell Rock” up 55-39 via Universal).