Adele’s ‘30’ Extends U.K. Chart Reign

Adele’s 30 (Columbia) remains rock-solid atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

The British singer’s fourth album enters a fourth week at No. 1, for the longest consecutive run at the top for any album in 2021, the OCC reports.

When the chart week wrapped up last Friday (Dec. 17), it wasn’t even close. According to the charts compiler, 30 scooped nearly twice the volume of chart sales of its closest competitor, Ed Sheeran’s = (equals via Asylum).

If Adele’s latest LP manages another week at No. 1, it will equal Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (Interscope) for the most total weeks at the summit, with five. Sour’s reign, however, wasn’t a continuous one.

The highest new entry on the current frame belongs to Paul Weller, whose An Orchestrated Songbook (Polydor) starts at No. 4, for the former Jam frontman’s 22nd U.K. Top 10 album. It’s the followup to Fat Pop, which dropped earlier in the year and gave Weller his sixth U.K. leader.

Also new to the survey is Juice Wrld’s second posthumous record Fighting Demons (Interscope), which debuts at No. 8, for the late rapper’s second U.K. Top 10 title; while Neil Young & Crazy Horse start at No. 16 with the new album Barn (Reprise).