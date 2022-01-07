Adele’s ’30’ Reigns Again In Australia

Adele’s 30 (Columbia/Sony) extends its reign over the Australian albums chart into a seventh week, while Elton John and Dua Lipa return to No. 1 on the national singles survey with “Cold Heart” (Universal/Warner).

After dipping to No. 4 last week during the Christmas rush, Pnau’s remix of “Cold Heart” lifts for a sixth non-consecutive week at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart. The Elton mashup now boasts 20-weeks straight in the Top 5, ARIA reports.

As Christmas songs are stashed away for another year, a raft of titles advance up the chart, including Acraze featuring Cherish’s “‘Do It To It” (Virgin/Universal), up 21-8; Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (Sony), up 30-10; and Imagine Dragons, JID & League of Legends’ “Enemy” (Interscope/Universal), up 39-15.

The soundtrack to the new Disney animated film Encanto (Walt Disney/Universal) is responsible for the week’s two highest debuts, as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Universal), featuring contributions from much of the cast, bows at No. 20, while Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure” (Universal) starts at No. 44.

Encanto is a fast-climber on the albums chart, blasting from its debut of No. 29 last week to No. 6 on the current tally.

There’s a bright side to a classic Killers song this week. The Las Vegas rockers’ 2004 single “Mr Brightside” (Universal) reenters the Top 50 at No. 23. That’s a new ARIA Charts peak for the track which, until now, topped out at No. 29 back in January 2005.

With Adele continuing to rule the ARIA Albums Chart, 30 is just one week from drawing level with the eight-week streak by her previous album, 2015’s 25.