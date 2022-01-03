Adele’s ‘30’ Spends Sixth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200, ‘Encanto’ Hits Top 10

Adele’s 30 holds court atop the Billboard 200 albums chart for a sixth consecutive, and total, week at No. 1 (chart dated Jan. 8, 2022). The effort earned 99,000 equivalent album units (down 53%) in the U.S. in the week of Dec. 24-30, according to MRC Data.

30 is the second album released in 2021 to spend at least six weeks at No. 1 in total on the Billboard 200, following Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (with 10 weeks atop the tally).

Also in the new top 10, a pair of albums hit the region for the first time: the new Encanto film soundtrack bounds 110-7, while the classic holiday compilation A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector jumps 11-10.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Jan 8, 2022-dated chart (where 30 spends a sixth week at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard's website on Jan. 5 (one day later than usual, owed to the holiday week).

Of 30’s 99,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 30, album sales comprise 71,500 (down 60%), SEA units comprise 26,000 (down 13%; equaling 35.45 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 1,500 units (up less than 1%).

30 debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 4 with 839,000 units earned. It then saw its second through sixth weeks tally 288,000; 193,000; 183,000; 212,000 and 99,000 units, respectively.

30 logs the biggest sixth week for any album since Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial logged 110,000 units in its sixth frame on the Jan. 25, 2020-dated tally.

Michael Bublé’s former No. 1 Christmas holds at No. 2 with 53,000 equivalent album units earned (down 31%). The set also spends its 100th nonconsecutive week on the chart, Bublé’s third album to reach that threshold, following 2007’s Call Me Irresponsible (113 weeks) and 2005’s It’s Time (143).

Three more former No. 1s round out the top five, as Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is a non-mover at No. 3 with 47,000 units (down 39%), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rises 5-4 with 46,000 units (down 25%) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double album returns to the top 10 after a one-week dip outside the region. It climbs 12-5 with 43,000 units (down 10%).

Dangerous spent its first 49 weeks on the chart in the top 10, after debuting at No. 1 on the list dated Jan. 23, 2021. It fell out of the top 10 in its 50th chart week, when it dropped 6-12 on the Jan. 1, 2022-dated list. With its climb back to the top 10, Dangerous now has a total of 50 weeks in the top 10. It’s one of only four country albums with at least 50 weeks in the region in the 65-year history of the chart. Among country sets, Taylor Swift’s Fearless has the most weeks in the top 10, with 58, followed by Shania Twain’s Come On Over (53), Dangerous and Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind (the latter two each with 50). (Country albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart).

Among all genres, Dangerous is just the seventh album released since 2000 to spend 50 weeks in the top 10. Among all albums released since 2000, only Adele’s 21 (84 weeks), Swift’s 1989 (59), Swift’s Fearless (58), Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) (53), Lady Gaga’s The Fame (51), Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (50) and Dangerous have logged at least 50 weeks in the top 10.

Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song climbs 8-6, matching its peak first achieved on the Jan. 2, 2021-dated chart. The set earned 42,000 equivalent album units in the latest tracking week (down 23%).

The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated film Encanto vaults 110-7 for its first week in the top 10. The set earned 41,000 equivalent album units (up 220%) in its fifth week on the chart. The soundtrack album, with songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was released on Nov. 19, before the film arrived in U.S. theaters on Nov. 24. The movie was released via the Disney+ streaming service a month later (Dec. 24, the first day of the chart’s latest tracking week). Encanto is the most recently released soundtrack to reach the top 10 since Frozen II jumped 15-3 on the Dec. 7, 2019 chart, on its way to No. 1 a week later.

Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to the animated TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas dips 6-8 with 41,000 equivalent album units earned (down 33%), and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas falls 7-9 with 39,000 units (down 30%).

The classic holiday compilation A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector, released in 1963, reaches the top 10 for the first time, as it steps 11-10. The set earned 39,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 30 (down 21%). The album, produced by Spector, includes familiar favorites heard during the holiday season – and featured prominently in playlists on streaming services – such as The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride” and Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home.”