Adele’s ‘30’ Continues Hot Streak on Billboard 200, Spends Fifth Week at No. 1

Adele’s 30 continues its hot streak on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as the set locks in a fifth consecutive, and total, week at No. 1 on the tally (dated Jan. 1, 2022). The set earned 212,000 equivalent album units (up 16%) in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 23, according to MRC Data.

30 bowed at No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 4 with 839,000 units earned. It then saw its second, third, fourth and fifth weeks tally 288,000, 193,000, 183,000 and 212,000 units, respectively.

30 logs the biggest fifth week for any album in over three years, since Adele’s last album, 25, was No. 1 in its fifth week, on the Jan. 9, 2016-dated chart, with 1.19 million units earned.

Plus, 30 is the first album to tally three weeks of at least 200,000 units in over three years, since Drake’s Scorpion saw its first three frames all clear the 200,000-unit mark.

30 is the fourth album released in 2021 to spend at least five weeks at No. 1 in total on the Billboard 200, following Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (five each).

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Jan 1, 2022-dated chart (where 30 spends a fifth week at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Dec. 29 (one day later than usual, owed to the holiday week). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of 30’s 212,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 23, album sales comprise 180,500 (up 23%), SEA units comprise 30,000 (down 14%; equaling 40.63 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 1,500 units (up 6%).

Adele’s total weeks at No. 1, across all three of her No. 1 albums (21, 25 and 30), now rises to 39. She logged 24 weeks at No. 1 with 21 in 2011-12, 10 weeks with 25 in 2015-16 and now five weeks with 30 in 2021-22.

With 39 weeks total at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Adele now ties Elton John for the eighth-most weeks at No. 1 since the list began publishing on a regular, weekly basis in March of 1956. Ahead of them are The Beatles (132), Elvis Presley (67), Taylor Swift (55), Garth Brooks (52), Michael Jackson (51), The Kingston Trio and Whitney Houston (both with 46).

Michael Bublé’s former No. 1 Christmas jumps 4-2 on the new Billboard 200, earning 77,000 equivalent album units (up 19%). During the tracking week, NBC TV aired an encore presentation of Bublé’s latest special, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, which premiered Dec. 6.

Christmas spent five weeks at No. 1 in late 2011 and early 2012 and has returned to the top 10 in every Christmas season since.

Swift’s former No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) is a non-mover at No. 3 with 76,000 equivalent album units earned (up 12%).

Roddy Ricch’s new album Live Life Fast debuts at No. 4 with 62,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 57,500 (equaling 76.51 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs), album sales comprise 3,500 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Live Life Fast is the second top five-charting Billboard 200 entry for Roddy Ricch, following his last album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which spent four weeks at No. 1 in 2019-20.

Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour is steady at No. 5 with 61,000 equivalent album units earned (up 2%).

Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack hits a new high, rising 8-6, surpassing its previous high reached a week earlier. The album earned 61,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 23 (up 37%).

A Charlie Brown Christmas was released in 1965 and did not reach any Billboard ranking until 1987. That year, it debuted on the Top Holiday Albums chart, where it later peaked at No. 2 (Jan. 27, 2007). The album first reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 dated Jan. 2, 2021, when it rose to No. 10.

Mariah Carey‘s festive Merry Christmas is steady at No. 7 with 56,000 equivalent album units earned (up 26%).

Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song returns to the top 10, climbing 11-8, with 55,000 equivalent album units earned (up 28%). The set has so far peaked at No. 6 (on the Jan. 2, 2021-dated tally).

Juice WRLD’s Fighting Demons falls 2-9 in its second week on the Billboard 200, earning 52,000 equivalent album units (down 57%).

Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs) makes an eye-catching return to the top 10, as the album re-enters the chart at No. 10. The set earned 50,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 23 (up 721%) following its release on CD and vinyl on Dec. 17. It was previously only available via streaming services and to purchase as a digital download album. Of its unit total for the week, album sales comprise 44,500 (up 15,220%), SEA units comprise nearly 5,500 (down 9%) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Inside (The Songs) debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the June 26, 2021-dated chart.