Adele’s ‘30’ Hits Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Adele’s 30 racks up a third straight and total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set earned 193,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 9, according to MRC Data (down 33% compared to the previous week).

30 continues to be a sturdy performer, as it captures the largest third week for any album in more than three years, since Drake’s chart-topping Scorpion earned 260,000 in its third frame (chart dated July 28, 2018).

Elsewhere in the top 10, Polo G’s former No. 1 Hall of Fame jumps back into the top 10, vaulting 69-3, after it was reissued on Dec. 3 with 14 additional bonus tracks, while Vince Guaraldi Trio’s soundtrack to the animated TV special A Charlie Brown Christmas hits a new peak, rising 10-9.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Dec. 18, 2021-dated chart (where 30 spends a third week at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Dec. 14. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of 30’s 193,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 2, album sales comprise 149,000 (down 34%), SEA units comprise 43,000 (down 29%, equaling 57.87 million on-demand streams of the set’s track) and TEA units comprise less than 2,000 units (down 24%).

Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) is non-mover at No. 2 with 80,000 equivalent album units earned (down 22%).

Polo G’s chart-topping Hall of Fame surges back into the top 10, rising 69-3 after it was reissued on Dec. 3 with 14 additional bonus tracks. The album earned 78,000 equivalent album units in the latest tracking week (up 468%), nearly all from streaming activity. Of its total sum for the week, SEA units comprise 76,000 (up 461%, equaling 110.34 million on-demand streams of the set’s now-34 tracks).

Michael Bublé’s chart-topping Christmas is pushed down 3-4, despite an increase in activity, as it earned 60,000 equivalent album units for the week (up 3%). The latest tracking week included the Dec. 6 premiere of Bublé’s latest NBC TV special, Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City.

Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour falls 4-5 with 51,000 equivalent album units earned (up 5%), Morgan Wallen’s former leader Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 6 with 48,000 units (up 6%), and Drake’s No. 1 Certified Lover Boy dips 5-7 with 47,000 units (down 3%).

Mariah Carey’s evergreen 1994 album, Merry Christmas, rises 14-8 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned (up 20%). The album, which contains her seasonal smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” peaked at No. 3 on the Dec. 17, 1994-dated chart. Merry Christmas has returned to the Billboard 200’s top 10 in each of the last four holiday seasons.

Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack hits a new peak, climbing 10-9, surpassing its previous high of No. 10. The album earned 39,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 9 (up 9%).

A Charlie Brown Christmas was released in 1965 and did not reach any Billboard ranking until 1987. That year, it debuted on the Top Holiday Albums chart, where it later peaked at No. 2 (Jan. 27, 2007). The album first reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 dated Jan. 2, 2021, when it peaked at No. 10.