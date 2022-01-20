Adele’s ’30’ Surpasses 1.5 Million in U.S. Sales, Hits Eighth Week at No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

Adele’s 30 collects an eighth consecutive, and total, week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 22). The set now has the most weeks in a row at No. 1 since 2014, when the Frozen soundtrack notched eight straight weeks atop the list (charts dated March 29-May 17, 2014), of its total 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

In terms of total weeks at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (not just consecutive No. 1 weeks), the last album with eight weeks at No. 1 was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s soundtrack to A Star Is Born, with 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 between the charts dated Oct. 20, 2018 and March 30, 2019.

30 sold 21,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 13 (down 26%). (The Jan. 22-dated Top Album Sales chart reflects the sales week ending Jan. 13.)

30 has sold 1.51 million copies in the U.S. since its release on Nov. 19, 2021 It is the most recently released album to surpass 1.5 million in U.S. sales since Taylor Swift’s Folklore, which was released on July 24, 2020 and has sold 1.59 million.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

The soundtrack to the Disney animated film Encanto surges 4-2 (a new peak) on Top Album Sales with 16,500 sold (up 44%). The album is only available to purchase as either a digital download (which sold 3,800 during the week; up 23%) and as a CD (with 12,700 sold; up 52%). The soundtrack is scheduled for release on vinyl LP on April 8.

The Weeknd’s new Dawn FM album debuts at No. 3 on Top Album Sales with 15,000 copies sold – all from digital album sales. Its CD edition is slated to be released on Jan. 28, while its vinyl LP and cassette editions are scheduled to arrive on April 29. Dawn FM is the eighth top 10 on Top Album Sales for The Weeknd.

Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour falls 2-4 on with 10,000 sold (up 33%). Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Red (Taylor’s Version) is a non-mover at No. 5 with 9,000 sold (down 22%). Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours rises 7-6 with 7,500 sold (down 11%) and NCT’s Universe: The 3rd Album, Neo Culture Technology falls 6-7 with nearly 7,000 (down 31%).

Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City climbs 11-8 with 6,000 sold (down 6%), NCT 127’s former No. 1 Sticker: The 3rd Album is stationary at No. 9 with nearly 6,000 (down 13%) and The Beatles’ chart-topping Abbey Road is steady at No. 10 with 5,500 (down 14%).

In the week ending Jan. 13, there were 1.716 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 5.9% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.318 million (down 7.4%) and digital albums comprised 398,000 (down 0.7%).

Year-to-date album sales total 3.541 million (down 14.3% compared to the same time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 2.742 million (down 12.5%) and digital album sales total 799,000 (down 19.8%).