ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ Was U.K.’s Best-Selling Vinyl Album of 2021

ABBA’s 2021 comeback was nothing short of a pop music miracle. And it paid off, with a U.K. No. 1 album in Voyage, their first set of new music in four decades.

Voyage snares another special honor: it was the best-selling vinyl album in the U.K. for 2021.

According to new market data published by the Official Charts Company, Voyage shifted over 40,000 units on wax since its release in November.

Following its release, Voyage bowed at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart, with physical sales accounting for 90% of its first week tally. Of that sum, almost 30,000 units were vinyl, making it the fastest-selling release in that format this century, eclipsing the 24,500 first-week vinyl sales of Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 effort Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Brits are, for the most part, ABBA-obsessed. The Swedish foursome’s greatest hits compilation Gold is the only album in history to log 1,000 weeks on the Official U.K. Albums Chart (it’s now up to 1,026 weeks, and counting). And prior to its release, Voyage set a new mark for its label with more than 80,000 pre-orders in just three days.

The ABBA voyage is just getting started. The legendary pop act will appear in virtual form for a residency this spring in London, featuring their latest and greatest tunes.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Charts Company’s year-end vinyl chart is Adele’s 30, which shifted 37,000 copies on vinyl, including 16,700 in its opening week. 30 finished the year as the biggest album, based on a combination of sales and streams, or “combined” units.

Vinyl continues to spin a tune of growth, despite challenges with supply and production. Vinyl sales in the U.K. last year lifted by 11%, to 5.3 million units, for the format’s 14th consecutive year of growth, the OCC reports.

Official Top 10 best-selling vinyl albums of 2021:

1. Voyage, Abba

2. 30, Adele

3. Rumours, Fleetwood Mac

4. =, Ed Sheeran

5. Back To Black, Amy Winehouse

6. Nevermind, Nirvana

7. Greatest Hits, Queen

8. Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Lana Del Rey

9. Blue Weekend, Wolf Alice

10. Fine Line, Harry Styles