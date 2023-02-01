In Other Tom Brady News, All-Star ‘80 for Brady’ Song Makes Billboard Chart Debut

Headlines about Tom Brady today are, understandably, focused on his announced retirement, but a song related to the football GOAT makes its own news with a Billboard chart debut.

“Gonna Be You,” by fellow legendary entertainers Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry – and written by Diane Warren – enters Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart (dated Feb. 4) at No. 42 with 2,000 downloads sold from its Jan. 20 release through Jan. 26, according to Luminate.

(The number 42, thus, takes on a more positive tone regarding Brady, after Super Bowl XLII still makes New England Patriots fans wince.)

The song accompanies the movie 80 for Brady, which Brady co-produced and in which he acts. The comedy, whose Los Angeles premiere was held Tuesday, follows four friends – played by acting icons Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin – who travel from Massachusetts to Texas to see the quarterback, then playing for the Patriots, in Super Bowl LI in 2017. (The team’s 34-28 comeback in the game, from a 28-3 deficit, still makes Atlanta Falcons fans wince, although it makes Patriots fans smile.)

“Gonna Be You,” whose official video finds Parton, Carlisle, Lauper and Estefan all sporting Brady’s No. 12 Patriots uniform, marks the latest chart entry for each star. Parton first hit Billboard‘s rankings in 1967 (when “Dumb Blonde” debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart dated that Jan. 21 – six days after the first Super Bowl); Harry, as a member of Blondie, in 1978; Carlisle, with the Go-Go’s, in 1980; Lauper, in 1983; and Estefan, with Miami Sound Machine, in 1984.

Warren, meanwhile, has written nine Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, among 32 top 10s. Among her catalog of Hot 100 entries are top 40 hits recorded by Carlisle (“I Get Weak,” a No. 2 hit in 1988) and Estefan (“Live for Loving You,” No. 22, 1991). (Warren is currently scaling Adult Contemporary with her first charted title as a credited artist, “Sweet,” with vocals by Jon Batiste and Pentatonix.)

Said Warren ahead of the release of “Gonna Be You,” “Since ’80’ was in the [movie’s] title, I got a crazy idea: Why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!”

Blondie boasts four Hot 100 No. 1s, Estefan three, Parton and Lauper two each and Carlisle one, totaling, aptly for Brady, 12.