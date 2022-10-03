5 Seconds of Summer Blast to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘5SOS5’

5 Seconds of Summer score a hattrick as 5SOS5 blasts to No. 1 on the U.K. chart.

The Australian pop-punk band finishes the chart week on top in what the Official Charts Company is describing as a “last-minute photo finish.”

Indeed, 5SOS5 showed a fresh set of legs in the second half of the week, having coming in at No. 3 on the midweek chart.

Physical sales (78%) pushed 5SOS5 into the lead, the OCC reports, as the Sydneysiders earn a third U.K. albums chart crown after Sounds Good Feels Good (from 2015) and CALM (2020).

Close behind at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart is homegrown hip-hop collective D-Block Europe, with their second studio album Lap 5. It’s “comfortably” the market-leader on streams, according to the OCC, for DBE’s seventh U.K. Top 40 appearance, and third top 5, after 2019 mixtape PTSD (No. 4) and 2020 debut studio album The Blue Print: Us vs Them (No. 2).

Just 1,300 combined units separated the top two albums, when the chart was published Friday (Sept. 30).

The all-new top 3 is completed by Sports Team’s second studio album Gulp!. It’s new at No. 3 on the national chart, and the best-seller on wax this week.

Coming in at No. 5 on the Official Chart is Take That singer Mark Owen’s fifth solo studio LP Land Of Dreams. It’s Owen’s best-placed solo effort, and 14th top ten appearance in total, including his releases with Take That.

Also new to the Top 10 is veteran British alternative rock act Editors with their seventh studio album EBM. It’s new at No. 10, the Birmingham, England band’s seventh top 10 title in the U.K.

Further down the tally, Beth Orton bags a sixth top 40 album with Weather Alive (No. 27), while, Hastings, England punk act Kid Kapichi capture a first-ever top 40 appearance with Here’s What You Could Have Won, new at No. 38.