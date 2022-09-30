5 Seconds of Summer Makes It 5 Straight Atop Australia’s Albums Chart

It’s five in-a-row for 5 Seconds of Summer, as the pop-punk favorites blast to No. 1 in Australia with 5SOS5.

The Aussie band has led the ARIA Chart with every album release, dating back to their 2014 self-titled debut, and including Sounds Good Feels Good (2015), Youngblood (2018) and CALM (2020); their live album LiveSOS from 2014 reached No. 7.

It’s a third successive homegrown title to bow at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, following Parkway Drive’s Darker Still and Meg Mac’s Matter of Time.

“What an incredible three weeks for Australian albums, congratulations to 5 Seconds of Summer on the success of their new album and an incredible decade of music loved across the world,” comments Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, in a statement. “We are so proud of 5SOS and the success they continue to have globally, and we can’t wait to see them back touring in Australia later this year.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams vaults 19-2 on the ARIA Chart with XXV, after his performance last weekend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the AFL Grand Final. XXV, which celebrates the former Take That star’s 25th year as a solo artist, recently opened at No. 1 on the U.K. chart for his 14th leader, a record for a solo artist.

Further down the Australian list, published Friday (Sept. 30), Seth Sentry sees his ARIA Award-nominated LP This Was Tomorrow make a flying return. The set bounces to No. 11 as the Aussie hip-hop artist hits the road for the record’s 10th anniversary tour. This Was Tomorrow originally peaked at No. 6 following its release in 2012.

There’s a new No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart as Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” hits the summit at its first attempt.

It’s Smith’s second No. 1 here, after ”Too Good At Goodbyes” logged two weeks at the top in September-October 2017 (and 21 weeks in the top 50), and their first top 10 appearance since 2019’s ”How Do You Sleep.”

“Unholy” is Smith’s 14th top 40 single in Australia, seven of which cracked the top 10.

“Unholy” unseats David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” down 1-2, while OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” holds at No. 3.