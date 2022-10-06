5 Seconds of Summer Score Fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart With ‘5SOS5’

5 Seconds of Summer score their fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Oct. 8), as the band’s new studio effort, 5SOS5, arrives atop the tally. The set sold 36,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 29, according to Luminate. All five of the quartet’s full-length studio albums have hit No. 1 on Top Album Sales.

Also in the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart: anniversary reissues of Alice in Chains’ Dirt, Marina and The Diamonds’ Electra Heart and Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger in the Alps all re-enter the list thanks to strong vinyl sales, while Kelsea Ballerini’s new album Subject to Change opens at No. 6.

Billboard's Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart's history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

Of 5SOS5‘s 36,000 copies sold in its first week, physical sales comprise 30,000 (13,000 on vinyl; 16,500 on CD; and 500 on cassette) and digital downloads comprise 6,000. The set’s sales were bolstered by its availability across six vinyl variants, which combined to give the band its best sales week on wax. CDs still led the sales charge overall, thanks to multiple versions available in collectible packaging (including alternative cover art for each of the four band members) and deluxe boxed sets.

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink falls to No. 2 with 26,000 copies sold (down 65%) in its second week.

Alice in Chains’ Dirt re-enters Top Album Sales at a new high of No. 3 (23,000 sold; up 4,947%) following the set’s 30th-anniversary remastered reissue on Sept. 23.

The album, first released in 1992, bounds back onto the list for the first time since 1994. It logs its highest rank on the chart, surpassing its initial No. 6 debut and original peak on the Oct. 17, 1992-dated chart.

Dirt’s re-entry is largely powered by sales of its double vinyl album, with 22,500 sold across its three available pressings (a widely available standard black LP, a red-colored variant exclusive to Walmart and an orange-colored LP exclusively sold through the band’s webstore). That vinyl sum – the band’s largest since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991 – is also enough to see the album debut at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

NCT 127’s 2 Baddies descends from No. 2 to No. 4 in its second week with 13,000 copies sold (down 77%).

Marina and The Diamonds’ Electra Heart re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 5 with 10,500 sold (up 9,480%), marking the 10-year-old set’s first visit to the top 10. It’s back on the list following a 10th anniversary expanded reissue on magenta-colored vinyl (Sept. 23). Effectively all of it sales were on vinyl LP, easily the act’s best week on vinyl, aiding its debut at No. 3 on Vinyl Albums.

Kelsea Ballerini’s new studio album Subject to Change debuts at No. 6 with 9,500 sold – marking the singer’s third top 10 on the tally.

Phoebe Bridgers’ debut studio album, Stranger in the Alps, released in 2017, re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 7 (8,500 sold; up 520%) after its fifth anniversary reissue on colored vinyl (Sept. 23). It’s the first time the album has been in the top 10. Of that sales sum, vinyl comprises 8,000, yielding at No. 4 debut on the Vinyl Albums chart.

Rounding out the top 10 of Top Album Sales is a trio of former No. 1s: TWICE’s Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album rises 9-8 (8,500; down 18%), Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 falls 5-9 (8,000; down 44%) and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House climbs 15-10 (6,500; up 18%).

In the week ending Sept. 29, there were 1.655 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 5.2% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.318 million (down 4.5%) and digital albums comprised 338,000 (down 7.5%).

There were 617,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Sept. 29 (down 12.4% week-over-week) and 689,000 vinyl albums sold (up 4.3%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 25.434 million (down 7.9% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 28.552 million (up 0.9%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 69.597 million (down 7.9% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 54.378 million (down 3.3%) and digital album sales total 15.219 million (down 21.1%).