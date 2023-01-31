Hot 100 First-Timers: 2Rare Debuts With Viral NLE Choppa Collab ‘Do It Again’

Philadelphia rapper-songwriter 2Rare scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as “Do It Again,” with NLE Choppa, debuts at No. 96.

The song, released Oct. 7 via NLE Choppa/Warner Records, bows with 12.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%) and 3.4 million U.S. streams (up 7%) in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also rises 24-20 and 44-38 on the multimetric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively. It also ascends 12-9 on Rap Airplay, 16-12 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, 15-13 on Rhythmic Airplay and 16-14 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

“Do It Again” notably contains a sample of Rose Royce’s classic “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which reached No. 32 on the Hot 100 in February 1979.

TikTok has been a big factor in the song’s profile, as a portion of the track has been used in over 220,000 videos on the platform. The song also soundtracks the #doitagainchallenge on the app. (TikTok does not contribute to Billboard’s charts.) “Sped up” and “slowed down” versions of it have additionally generated buzz. NLE Choppa boasts more than 14 million followers on the platform, while 2Rare sports 1 million.

2Rare hadn’t charted a song on Billboard’s listings before “Do It Again.” For NLE Choppa, the cut marks his 10th Hot 100 entry, and first since “Shotta Flow 6” in February 2022.

Although “Do It Again” is his first charting hit, 2Rare has released other singles, including “Q-Pid,” with Lil Durk, and “Dump It Dummy,” with Zai1k and Tre Oh Fie. He also made a cameo in the official video for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” which climbs to a new No. 12 high on the latest Hot 100.