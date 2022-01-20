2 Chainz’s ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’ Leads Top Triller U.S. Chart

2 Chainz performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on Dec. 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, Calif.

2 Chainz’s 42 Dugg-featuring new song “Million Dollars Worth of Game” boasts a strong start on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, topping the tally dated Jan. 22.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running Jan. 7-13.

“Game” is 2 Chainz’s first Top Triller U.S. ruler, coming in his third appearance since the ranking’s 2020 premiere. He previously peaked as high as No. 7 with “Money Maker,” featuring Lil Wayne, in August 2020.

The track also starts at No. 3 on Top Triller Global, where Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” rockets to No. 1.

According to Triller, the top upload featuring “Game” for the week came from 2 Chainz himself, with 256,000 plays thus far.

Concurrently, “Game” bubbles under the Billboard Hot 100 dated Jan. 22, earning 4.1 million U.S. streams on services including Apple Music and Spotify in the Jan. 7-13 tracking period, according to MRC Data.