Zoe Wees Delivers Emotional ‘Girls Like Us’ Performance at 2021 AMAs

Rising German pop star Zoe Wees fully arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), performing her moving single “Girls Like Us” from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and winning over new fans in the process.

Flanked by dancers and commanding a stripped-down stage, Wees arrived with braids gracing the floor and proceeded to demonstrate her vocal range while performing the emotional hit. She raised a fist in the air during the final chorus, and once again during the end of the song, receiving hugs from her dancers and cheers from the crowd.

The Hamburg native’s performance celebrated the singer-songwriter as the first ‘AMA Song of Soul moment’ artist, in recognition of the power of music to inspire greater change in society. “Girls Like Us” was included on Weed’ debut EP, Golden Wings, earlier this year.

Click here for the updating winners’ list from the 2021 AMAs.

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.