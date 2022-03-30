×
Zoe Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith for Oscars Slap: ‘We Are Apparently Assaulting People on Stage Now’

'The Batman' actress addressed the situation on Instagram without naming names.

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Zoe Kravitz is the latest in a string of celebrities to give their opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday (March 27) for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair loss. On Tuesday (March 29), The Batman actress shared photos to Instagram of her awards show looks for both the live ceremony and the Vanity Fair afterparty, and references the incident in her captions without naming names.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” the 33-year-old captioned a snap of herself on the red carpet in a strapless pink gown adorned with a bow.

In the follow-up post, Kravitz shared an image of herself in a white backless dress at the afterparty and wrote, “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Smith issued a statement about his actions via Instagram on Monday, in which he publicly apologized for slapping Rock, and to the Academy Awards for causing a scene at the ceremony.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” the King Richard actor wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He continued, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

