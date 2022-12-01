Yung Gravy to Perform on 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards

Yung Gravy will perform his hit “Betty (Get Money)” on the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards, which will return to a live format at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 4. Yung Gravy’s song, which interpolates Rick Astley’s 1988 smash “Never Gonna Give You Up,” reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September.

This year’s Streamys will mark the first time the show has livestreamed exclusively on a creator’s channel. Viewers will be able to watch the Streamys on ‘Master of Ceremonies’ Airrack’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Airrack will be joined by creator guests including Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, RDCWorld and the cheeky boyos. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen will serve as the show’s live announcer, and MrBeast will make a special video appearance to help kick off the show.

Presenters include Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Blogilates, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, HasanAbi, Howieazy, Ian Boggs, Jarvis Johnson, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Leo González, MissDarcei, Pierson Wodzynski, Quackity, Rhett & Link, SeanDoesMagic, Sheena Melwani & The Real Indian Dad, and Thee BlackBadger.

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards, presented by Streamlabs, will also feature the return of Streamys Creator Honors, in which past Streamys winners recognize creators whose work has resonated with them. Creators Jaiden Animations and The Game Theorists will present tributes during this year’s show.

The Creator for Social Good Award will be presented by The Elevate Prize Foundation. The nonprofit organization will award $50,000 to the winner to commit to a worthy cause of their choosing. This year’s Creator for Social Good nominees are Invisible People, MrBallen for the MrBallen Foundation, MrBeast and Mark Rober for #TeamSeas, Ryan Trahan for Feeding America, and The Game Theorists for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

YouTube is also partnering with Benefit Cosmetics’ Game Face program to support and champion female gamers with a Game + Glam Lounge.

The YouTube Streamy Awards registered a YouTube viewership increase of 43% from 2020 to 2021, with the 2021 show garnering more than 9.6 million views.

Now in its 12th year, the Streamys honors excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 categories. For more information, visit www.streamys.org.

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.