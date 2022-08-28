Here’s Why Yung Gravy Brought Addison Rae’s Mom to the 2022 VMAs

Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Yung Gravy sure is vicious, and the “Betty (Get Money)” artist proved that “all the mamas love him” when he brought TikTok star Addison Rae‘s mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28).

For those who are unaware of the TikTok drama surrounding Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s parents, the red carpet couple might seem random, but it all stems from Easterling’s estranged husband Monty Lopez — from whom she’s reportedly separated — allegedly seeing younger women.

Amid the drama, 26-year-old Gravy began flirting with Easterling on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast as well as in a number of TikTok videos, and the unexpected duo have a playful banter on social media to this day. Their flirty online interactions prompted Lopez to post a strange video in which the 46-year-old challenged Gravy to a boxing match.

After several more TikTok videos from Lopez taunting the rapper to fight him, Gravy responded on Aug. 11. “I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family,” he said. “So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”

Gravy seemed to take another jab at Lopez by bringing Easterling with him to the VMAs.

Yung Gravy took the stage at the VMAs Pre-Show to perform his viral hit “Betty (Get Money),” which samples Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The track peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning his first hit on the chart.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to Yung Gravy and Easterling’s red carpet date below.

