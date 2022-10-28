Xscape to Receive Lady of Soul Honor at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Xscape is set to receive the Lady of Soul honor at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The Georgia quartet is just the second group to receive the honor, following SWV in 2017. These two groups squared off in one of the most-viewed Verzuz specials to date.

Hosted by actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole, the 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

The foursome — “Kandi” Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott – amassed six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1990s, topped by “Just Kickin’ It,” which reached No. 2 in 1993. Their other top 10 jams were “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To?,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” “My Little Secret” and MC Lyte’s “Keep On, Keepin’ On,” on which they were featured.

The group had three consecutive platinum albums — Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick. They also appeared on the soundtracks of The Mask, Big Momma’s House, Hardball, Love Jones, and Soul Food. Their music has been sampled by the likes of 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Anderson .Paak, The Game and Trey Songz.

After launching solo careers, Xscape returned on The Great Xscape Tour in 2017. They also starred in the BRAVO series Xscape Still Kickin’ It and appeared on Mary J. Blige’s inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, said in a statement. “Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits. Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” the members of Xscape said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

BET Soul will dedicate a full hour to Xscape music videos on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. ET.

The other recipients of the Lady of Soul award since it was introduced in 2015, besides SWV and Xscape, have been solo personalities – Jill Scott, Brandy, Faith Evans, Yolanda Adams, Monica and last year’s recipient, Ashanti.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead the 2022 Soul Train Awards nominations with seven nods each. Ari Lennox follows with six nods. Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at five nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered three nominations.

Orlando will oversee the annual show and executive produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, the network’s VP, specials & music programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will also serve as executive producer, along with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Dionne Harmon, two of the top executives in that company.