How to Watch All of the Women in Music 2023 Acceptance Speeches

Billboard celebrated the music industry’s most talented, impactful women at the 2023 Women in Music awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Mar. 1).

Beyond honoring the 2023 Woman of the Year SZA and her many accomplishments — including her 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest album, SOS — artists like Ivy Queen, Rosalía, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Lainey Wilson, Doechii, Becky G and Latto were also honored with their own awards at the ceremony. Rosalía was the event’s first-ever Producer of the Year, Ivy Queen accepted the Icon Award, Lana Del Rey was the night’s Visionary, Kim Petras took home the Chartbreaker award, TWICE was the Breakthrough artist, Lainey Wilson was awarded the Rulebreaker honor, Doechii was honored as the Rising Star, Becky G accepted the Impact award and Latto was 2023’s Powerhouse.

“I really just want my life to be more than music,” SZA said during her unscripted, moving acceptance speech, “to be more than an artist. I want to serve others, I want to serve people, I want to be open and available for whatever God wants for me, and saying yes to everything that’s scary, to everything that feels like it’s not for you or where you don’t belong, is really the only way where we walk through those doors.”

She concluded with a powerful affirmation: “You just have to say yes to the possibility,” she said. “And thank y’all for saying yes to me.”

If you missed out on the official livestream, or just need another dose of inspiration, check out all of the 2023 Billboard Women in Music acceptance speeches below.

SZA (Woman of the Year)

Ivy Queen (Icon)

Lana Del Rey (Visionary)

Rosalía (Producer of the Year)

TWICE (Breakthrough)

Becky G (Impact)

Latto (Powerhouse)

Kim Petras (Chartbreaker)

Lainey Wilson (Rulebreaker)