×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Will Smith’s Chris Rock Slap: What People Are Saying

LaLa Land can always be relied on to give us the unexpected when we least expect it.

Chris Rock and Will Smith
Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via GI

Everyone’s talking about the latest Oscars hit, and it has nothing to do with a movie.

While presenting the Academy Award for best documentary feature on Sunday night (March 27), Chris Rock did what he’s paid to do, by throwing some jokes out at the celebrities in the audience.

One of those was a quip to Jada Pinkett-Smith: “Jada I love you, G.I Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” seemingly referring to the actress’ alopecia, which she has been open about in interviews.

In a moment that will surely rank high among the most bizarre spectacles at an Oscars, Will Smith strolled onto stage and appeared to slap Rock with an open hand. Rock, attempting to keep his cool, delivered some shaky lines. Smith kept the beef going from his seat, by yelling at Rock, “keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith

See latest videos, charts and news

LaLa Land can always be relied on to give us the unexpected when we least expect it. Will Smith’s smackdown was just that, lighting up social media as millions around the globe tried to figure out what just happened.

Related

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Were Glowing at 2022 Oscars Party

It did happen, and Smith later apologized during a teary acceptance speech at the Academy Awards Sunday (March 27) when he collected the best actor award for his portray of Venus and Serena Williams’ dad Richard Williams in King Richard, his first gold statuette.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to my fellow nominees,” he said with wet eyes, though notably failing to mention Rock directly.

Yes, anything can happen in Hollywood.

Smith’s slap resonated around the world. Check out some of the comments from gobsmacked celebs, who turned to social media and weighed in on a truly strange Oscars moment.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad