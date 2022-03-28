Will Smith Dances at 2022 Oscars Party After Best Actor Win & Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith relaxed and enjoyed his big win after making headlines on Sunday night (March 27). Earlier in the evening, the actor unexpectedly took the stage as Chris Rock presented the award for best documentary to slap the comedian in the face for making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair loss. He later gave an emotional acceptance speech after winning best actor for his role in King Richard, and apologized to the Academy — but not the comedian — for his actions.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Smith was seen dancing with his best actor trophy to his and D.J. Jazzy Jeff‘s 1991 hit, “Summertime.” Cameras flashed as the actor smiled and flawlessly rapped his portion of the track: “Of all that hardcore dance that has gotten to be/ A little bit out of control, it’s cool to dance/ But what about the groove that soothes that moves romance/ Give me a soft subtle mix,” Smith sang.

Before the 53-year-old star tearfully accepted the best actor award for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard, Rock seemingly poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and her bald head, saying, “Jada, I love you, G.I Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” Smith promptly took to the stage to smack Rock across the face and told him to “keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth” after taking his seat.

Rock has declined to press charges against Smith for the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. The comedian, however, does have the option to file a report in the future, authorities noted.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said in a statement to NBC News. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

See Smith dancing after his best actor win below.