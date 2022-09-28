Wet Leg, Stormzy & Rina Sawayama Win at 2022 AIM Independent Music Awards: Full Winners List

Wet Leg, Stormzy, Rina Sawayama, Nova Twins and Nia Archives were among the winners at the 2022 AIM Independent Music Awards, which were held at London’s Roundhouse on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The awards recognize the U.K. independent music sector.

On their win for U.K. independent breakthrough, Wet Leg said via videolink: “Thanks so much for the breakthrough award. It’s been a really wild year for us and we just want to take this opportunity to thank our team and all the other members of our new-found family. As a great man once said, ‘To infinity and beyond!’”

Stormzy was honored as diversity champion for using his platform to level the playing field in the music industry. Collecting his award via video link, Stormzy said: “I encourage everyone in the room today to not just use diversity as a buzzword. Whatever position you lot are in, whatever roles you might play, try to be a real driving factor for it and not just see it as a quota or a box to tick and really see the worth and value in being diverse. Thank you to the AIM Awards and to God be the glory.”

This year marked the introduction of two new categories: best independent EP/mixtape and music entrepreneur of the year, won by Scottish producer Taahliah‘s Angelica (untitled (recs)) and Corey Johnson (CEO & founder of Defenders Ent.), respectively. The latter is recognized for his work founding The Digital Holdings studio to create a safe space in the U.K. rap scene.

The show included performances from The Libertines, Lethal Bizzle and Pixey.

In opening this year’s ceremony, AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said: “Tonight is about us as a community celebrating the incredible successes of the world-beating U.K. independent music sector. It is a hugely competitive market out there, but we understand that we are stronger together and a win for one of us is a win for all of us.”

Here’s a complete list of 2022 nominees with winners marked:

Best independent album

Boj – Gbagada Express (Moves Recordings)

Children Of Zeus – Balance (First Word Records)

WINNER: Cleo Sol – Mother (Forever Living Originals)

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together (Neighbourhood Recordings)

Dave Okumu – Knopperz (Transgressive Records)

Emma-Jean Thackray – Yellow (Movementt)

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises (Young)

Nilüfer Yanya – Painless (ATO Records)

SAULT – NINE (Forever Living Originals)

Walt Disco – Unlearning (Lucky Number)

Best independent track

Anz – “You Could Be” (ft. George Riley) (Ninja Tune)

Dave – “Starlight” (Neighbourhood Recordings)

FKA twigs – “tears in the club” ft. the weeknd (Young)

Jeshi – “Protein” feat. Obongjayar (Because Music)

Knucks, SL – “Nice & Good” (No Days Off)

WINNER: Nova Twins – “Antagonist” (Marshall Records)

Overmono – “So U Kno” (XL Recordings)

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” (Domino Recording Company)

Wu-Lu – “Broken Homes” (Warp Records)

Yves Tumor – “Jackie” (Warp Records)

U.K. independent breakthrough

Children of Zeus (First Word Records)

Knucks (No Days Off)

Nova Twins (Marshall Records)

Warmduscher (Bella Union)

WINNER: Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)

International breakthrough

Amyl & the Sniffers (Rough Trade)

WINNER: Blxst (Red Bull Records)

Kokoroko (Brownswood Recordings)

Mdou Moctar (Matador Records)

Mitski (Dead Oceans)

Best live performer

Ben Böhmer (Anjunadeep)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

WINNER: Mitski (Dead Oceans)

Shao Dow (DiY Gang Entertainment)

The Hu (Better Noise)

Best [difficult] second album

Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune)

Jana Rush – Painful Enlightenment (Planet Mu Records)

WINNER: Nilüfer Yanya – Painless (ATO Records)

Ross From Friends – Tread (Brainfeeder)

Tirzah – Colourgrade (Domino Recording Company)

Best independent EP/mixtape

FKA twigs – CAPRISONGS (Young)

Joy Orbison – still slipping vol.1 (XL Recordings)

Surya Sen – At What Cost? (Skint Records)

WINNER: TAAHLIAH – Angelica (untitled (recs))

Wesley Joseph – ULTRAMARINE (EEVITWINN)

Best independent remix

ATO / FLOHIO remix of ATO – “no caroline” (MCMXCV)

Mura Masa remix of Erika de Casier – “Polite” (4AD)

WINNER: Champion remix of Ibeyi – “Lavender & Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith” (XL Recordings)

Thom Yorke “Man on Fire” remix of MF DOOM – ‘Gazzillion Ear’ (Lex Records)

Kaydy Cain remix of Shygirl – “BDE” (Because Music)

One to watch

Barry Can’t Swim (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)

Jeshi (Because Music)

Léa Sen (Partisan Records)

WINNER: Nia Archives (HIJINXX)

TAAHLIAH (untitled (recs))

Best independent video

Arlo Parks – “Softly” (Transgressive Records)

Ibeyi – “Made of Gold ft. Pa Salieu” (XL Recordings)

WINNER: Jeshi – “3210” (Because Music)

Wesley Joseph – “Cold Summer” (Secretly Canadian)

FKA twigs – “tears in the club” ft. the weeknd (Young)

PPL award for most played new independent artist

Arlo Parks (Transgressive Records)

WINNER: D.O.D (Axtone Records)

KC Lights (Toolroom Productions)

Rathbone Place (Good Company Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)

Best creative campaign

Fontaines D.C. – “Skinty Fia” campaign from Partisan Records

WINNER: Maylee Todd – “Maloo” campaign from Stones Throw Records

Mitski – “Laurel Hell” campaign from Dead Oceans

Obongjayar – “Some Nights I Dream of Doors” campaign from September Recordings

Radiohead – “KID A MNESIA” campaign from XL Recordings

Best independent label

Domino Recording Company

Ninja Tune

Partisan Records

WINNER: Rough Trade Records

Soundway Records

Best boutique label

Chess Club

Edition Records

Finesse Foreva

WINNER: Local Action

Rough Bones

Music entrepreneur of the year

WINNER: Corey Johnson – CEO & founder of Defenders Ent.

Jamie Oborne – founder of Dirty Hit/All On Red Management

Karen Emanuel – CEO & founder of Key Production

Laura Lewis-Paul – CEO & founder of Saffron Music

Peter Adarkwah – label owner of BBE Music

And here are the recipients of five non-competitive awards:

Diversity champion: Stormzy

Innovator award: Rina Sawayama

Outstanding contribution to music: Lethal Bizzle

Special recognition: The Libertines (Rough Trade)

Independent champion: Kenny Gates and Michel Lambot of [PIAS]