Wayne Brady Mourns Takeoff, Club Q Shooting Victims at 2022 AMAs, Calls for ‘End to Senseless Gun Violence’

During Sunday evening’s (Nov. 20) American Music Awards, host Wayne Brady honored late Migos member Takeoff, as well as the victims in the Club Q shooting that took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday (Nov. 19).

Explore Explore TakeOff See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We recently just lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos,” Brady told the audience. “On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop and music around the world, we thank you Takeoff for your artistry and tonight we honor your memory. Guys, we have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence. Just yesterday there was a mass shooting in Colorado Springs and our hearts go out to all of the victims’ families. That’s from the show. Personally, I want to say I love you all and my heart is with you and God bless you.”

Takeoff died on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at age 28, after being fatally shot in Houston during a private party at a bowling alley. Georgia native Takeoff teamed with Quavo and Offset in 2008 to form Migos. The group released its debut mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011, and two years later earned the trend-setting hit “Versace,” which led to a series of hits including the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Bad and Boujee.”

On Saturday (Nov. 19), at least five people were killed and 25 others injured after a gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q and opened fire. Patrons of the club reportedly confronted and stopped the gunman.

The 2022 American Music Awards are airing live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.