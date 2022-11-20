×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Wayne Brady Mourns Takeoff, Club Q Shooting Victims at 2022 AMAs, Calls for ‘End to Senseless Gun Violence’

"We thank you Takeoff for your artistry and tonight we honor your memory," the AMAs host said.

Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/GI

During Sunday evening’s (Nov. 20) American Music Awards, host Wayne Brady honored late Migos member Takeoff, as well as the victims in the Club Q shooting that took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday (Nov. 19).

Explore

Explore

TakeOff

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We recently just lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos,” Brady told the audience. “On behalf of all of us that love hip-hop and music around the world, we thank you Takeoff for your artistry and tonight we honor your memory. Guys, we have to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence. Just yesterday there was a mass shooting in Colorado Springs and our hearts go out to all of the victims’ families. That’s from the show. Personally, I want to say I love you all and my heart is with you and God bless you.”

Related

Lil Baby

Lil Baby Brings 'In a Minute' & 'California Breeze' to 2022 AMAs

Takeoff died on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at age 28, after being fatally shot in Houston during a private party at a bowling alley. Georgia native Takeoff teamed with Quavo and Offset in 2008 to form Migos. The group released its debut mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011, and two years later earned the trend-setting hit “Versace,” which led to a series of hits including the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Bad and Boujee.”

On Saturday (Nov. 19), at least five people were killed and 25 others injured after a gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q and opened fire. Patrons of the club reportedly confronted and stopped the gunman.

The 2022 American Music Awards are airing live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad