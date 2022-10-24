Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards

Wayne Brady is taking on the role of host at this year’s American Music Awards, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Monday (Oct. 24).

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” said the actor in a press statement. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… The funny, the music and the moves!”

“Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs,” added the show’s executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins. “Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

The AMAs will air from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu. Cardi B hosted last year’s show.

Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year.

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. Swift currently holds the record for the most wins in the artist of the year category (six). She also holds the record for most AMA wins overall (34).

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories, except favorite K-pop artist, which will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1. See the full list of nominees here.