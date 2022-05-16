Here Are All of the Performances From the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena was a live music paradise Sunday night (May 15), with chart-topping artists across all genres gathering under one roof to celebrate each other’s sky-high achievements at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Many of those acts were spotlighted on stage, performing some of the year’s biggest songs for the crowd of fellow musicians, performers and producers as well as all the folks tuning into the live show from their living rooms.

Diddy served as the show’s opening act in addition to playing the part of host and executive producer. For his set, he brought out a list of guests that spanned Jack Harlow, who rapped a snippet of his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “First Class,” Bryson Tiller, Teyana Taylor and her 6-year-old daughter Junie. They were followed by a 1980s R&B funk showstopper from Silk Sonic, who sang their cover of Con Funk Shun’s “Love’s Train,” and later, an across-the pond performance from Ed Sheeran singing “2Step” live from Belfast.

Latin, country and rap music lived harmoniously together all night long, with Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Elle King, Morgan Wallen, Latto, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion all taking the stage. But the most shocking moment? Hands down, when Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his performance of “Twin Flame” to his “wife” Megan Fox and their “unborn child.”

Revisit all 15 must-see musical moments from this year’s Billboard Music Awards below.

Diddy: “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, “First Class” featuring Jack Harlow, “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with Tayana Taylor

Silk Sonic: “Love’s Train”

Rauw Alejandro: “Cúrame,” “Museo,” “Todo de Ti”

Florence + The Machine: “My Love”



Elle King & Miranda Lambert: “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Latto: “Big Energy”

Morgan Wallen: “Wasted On You,” “Don’t Think Jesus”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie”

Dan + Shay: “You”

Travis Scott: “Mafia,” “Lost Forever”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Twin Flame”

Ed Sheeran: “2Step”

Becky G: “Baile Con Mi Ex,” “Mamiii”

Maxwell: “Lady In My Life” (40th anniversary of Thriller album tribute)

Burna Boy: “Last Last,” “Kilometre”

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.