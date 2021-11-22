How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Nominations Live With BTS & More

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards will be announced on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and you can find out who will be up for prizes at the very same time your favorite artists do by watching the Recording Academy’s livestream.

The Recording Academy will broadcast the nominations live at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Grammy.com, as well as across their YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook pages. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt will be joined by musicians BTS, H.E.R., Maneskin. Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce and Tayla Parx to reveal the nominations. CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King and comedian Nate Bargatze will also be part of the livestream.

Last year at the Grammys, women stole the show, with Beyoncé breaking the record for most wins for a female artist when her career total pushed to 28, surpassing Alison Krauss’ 27. Taylor Swift became only the fourth artist and first woman to win album of the year for a third time. H.E.R won song of the year for “I Can’t Breathe,” Billie Eilish won record of the year for “Everything I Wanted” and Megan Thee Stallion became the first woman rapper to win best new artist this century.

So who will shatter records at the 64th annual Grammy Awards? Tune in to the nominations livestream to find out who has a shot at noon ET on Tuesday below: