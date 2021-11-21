Walker Hayes Brings Upbeat Energy to 2021 AMAs With Flirty ‘Fancy Like’

Country crooner Walker Hayes brought the upbeat, tropical vibes to Sunday night’s American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with his solo performance of “Fancy Like.”

The hitmaker also gave a special shoutout to his wife, Laney Hayes, after flirtatiously serenading her as part of his act. “Fancy Like” appears on Hayes’ summer album, Country Stuff. The track went No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales in June.

Walker’s fun-filled performance came moments after Becky G was crowned favorite female Latin artist, “This is a fan-nominated award,” she said while accepting the win, “Love you guys.” Shortly before, K-Pop sensations BTS were named the American Music Awards artist of the year. The septet — composed of bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — appeared thrilled to receive the big honor. “United by a love for music,” the group said they would never take their wins for granted and thanked their devoted ARMY.

Also at the 2021 AMAs, iconic boy bands New Edition and New Kids on the Block delivered the most hyped performance of the night during the ‘Battle of Boston’ showdown. The two groups between them have been responsible for 13 top 10 hits on the Hot 100. During Sunday’s epic showdown, New Edition performed their hits including “Candy Girl” while New Kids on the Block delivered fan favorites like “Step By Step.” Both groups joined forces to deliver New Edition’s “If It Isn’t Love,” complete with some of the group’s signature dance moves from the song’s music video.

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.