Viola Davis Becomes an EGOT With Grammy Win

Viola Davis is now a Grammy winner — and an EGOT — after winning the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Explore Explore viola davis See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Davis, who is now the 18th person to achieve winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award, won the award at this year’s Grammys for her audio recording of memoir Finding Me.

Davis was up against four other nominees in the category: Questlove, nominated for Music Is History; Mel Brooks, nominated for All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks; Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World and Jamie Foxx, nominated for Act Like You Got Some Sense.

The Grammy Award rounds out her EGOT status, as she previously won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a dramatic series for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), an Oscar for best supporting actress for Fences (2016) and two Tonys — featured actress in a play for King Hedley II (2001) and lead actress in a play for Fences (2010).

Davis is the third Black woman to complete the EGOT, following Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

Her win was announced during the 2023 Grammy Premiere Ceremony before the primetime Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday night. Follow the full list of winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards here.